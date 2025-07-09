Freshman Phenoms: WR Elijah Thomas Leaning on 'Serious' Work Ethic to Carve Out Role at Oklahoma
Leading up to the 2025 season, Sooners on SI counts down five true freshmen who could make an impact for Oklahoma in the fall. Today, we take a look at the path to playing time for wide receiver Elijah Thomas.
Elijah Thomas wants to let his play do the talking at Oklahoma.
The Checotah, OK, product arrived in Norman rated as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3, but he’s not under any illusions of what it will take to be successful with the Sooners.
He totaled 1,803 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns on 72 catches last year, adding 406 additional rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He also contributed 234 yards on six kickoff returns, including a 99-yard house call.
Though he’s just a freshman, Thomas is intent on offering up every skill at his disposal to help OU win this fall.
“To be on the field. That's the big expectation... anywhere,” Thomas said last spring.
Earning playing time for receivers coach Emmett Jones won’t be easy.
Read More Oklahoma Sooners
- How Randall Stephenson Suddenly Became Oklahoma's Big Man on Campus
- Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Reflects on Joe Castiglione's Tenure as AD
- Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione Hopes His Successor Will 'Lean Into the Future'
Deion Burks is back and hoping for a bounce-back season after dealing with injuries a year ago. The Sooners also signed a large transfer portal class, including Isaiah Sategna from Arkansas and Javonnie Gibson from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Zion Kearney, Zion Raggins and Ivan Carreon also return after getting opportunities a year ago as true freshmen due to injuries.
Gibson went down at the end of spring practice, and while OU coach Brent Venables expects him to be back for the season, Thomas will have a window to impress his coaches throughout fall camp.
Thomas may be quiet off the field, but his work ethic and skill set speak volumes.
“I play fast and aggressive,” Thomas said. “The two things you need in football.”
Throughout spring practice, Thomas said he was focused on improving his route-running and balance.
He’s also taken well to everything thrown at him in the weight room.
“I came up here to work and that's what they're doing. They're working me,” he said. “… When you're in the weight room, it transfers to the field, so you've got to take the weight room serious.”
The mentality served Thomas well early, as quickly started to turn the heads of his teammates.
“Very impressive,” safety Robert Spears-Jennnings said. “He doesn't talk a lot. He just puts his head down and work. He's got good routes… catching the ball, and he's going to be a great player.”
Tasting bits of success throughout spring practice won’t be enough for Thomas, however.
He wants to establish himself as one of quarterback John Mateer’s weapons this fall, and he’ll be battling to show the coaching staff he’s ready to play a role throughout preseason camp.
"(Mateer's) been unbelievable. Best quarterback in college football. You can't get better than that," Thomas said. "He puts it right on the money every time. He's precise and he don't joke around. He takes it serious. It's what he expects us to do.
“... I’ve got to show the coaches that I care on and off the field. The classroom, just anything on my own time, how I manage my time, getting extra work in.”