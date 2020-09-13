It was the widespread expectation that Spencer Rattler would walk out to Owen Field and shine in the Sooners' opener.

What few expected was the slew of newcomers, particularly true freshmen, who stepped up to help Oklahoma coast to victory. With at least 20 players sidelined as a precautionary measure related to COVID-19, the Sooners were ravaged on both sides of the football.

But anyone who hadn't seen a depth chart before Saturday night's tilt probably wouldn't have known that the Sooners were missing nearly a quarter of their active roster.

Seth McGowan scored on his first collegiate carry, eventually racking up nearly 100 yards of total offense and later finding paydirt again on a 37-yard reception. Meanwhile, Marvin Mims reeled in a 58-yard touchdown strike from Rattler and flashed his explosiveness in the punt return game. Missouri State quarterback Jake Vandyne had to commit intentional grounding to prevent Reggie Grimes from notching his first career sack. Perrion Winfrey drew the start at nose guard, and more than looked the part. And Chandler Morris led a solid drive to close out the game, showcasing his patience in the pocket and elusiveness in the open field.

“We were able to see it all throughout fall camp with guys like Seth McGowan, Tre West and Marvin Mims," said senior wideout Theo Howard. "I think they did a great job today. For being their first college game, they made a lot of plays. They looked calm and relaxed.”

McGowan earned particular acclaim from his teammates for his effort on the ground. He turned nine carries into 61 yards, leading the Sooners in rushing on the evening.

“That dude’s a monster," said Rattler. "I even said before the game that if that dude touches the ball four times, he might score four times.”

In T.J. Pledger's absence, McGowan certainly seized his opportunity to impress. So too did Marcus Major and walk-on scatback Todd Hudson.

“We got a deep running back room," Rattler remarked. "Marcus Major did a good job. Todd Hudson did a good job. The O-line was making them holes for them, and Seth did a good job tonight.”

