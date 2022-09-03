GameBook: Three Notes From Oklahoma's Win Over UTEP

The Brent Venables era got off to a dominating start against UTEP on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma beat the Miners 45-13, controlling the entirety of the game.

Oklahoma’s offense was firing on all cylinders. Other than a few overthrows, not much went wrong. Dillon Gabriel totaled 233 passing yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Brayden Willis on two scores through the air. The highly anticipated defense was stout, too, allowing just 28 rushing yards.

Here are three notes from Saturday's game:

Coaching Confidence

It was clear from the beginning that the Oklahoma coaching staff has supreme confidence in the team’s offense. Venables is widely known for his elite defenses, and Oklahoma fans were thrilled to see the new-look scheme.

The crowd had to wait a bit longer, as the Sooners opted to receive the opening kickoff. With so much focus on the defense, it was likely widely expected that Venables and Co. would opt to showcase that side of the ball first.

But the offense started early and started fast. The Sooners scored 21 points in the first quarter with ease, finding success through the air and on the ground.

Eric Gray’s Effectiveness

Oklahoma’s one-two punch at running back was ultra-effective on Saturday afternoon. Many expected more of an even split, but it was Gray who took charge. The workhorse looks like a different player from a season ago, and the added strength and balance was evident from the very first snap.

He fought hard for 102 rushing yards on 16 carries. He was able to have an impact through the air, too, catching two passes for 33 yards. Gray is the perfect running back for Jeff Lebby’s system. Even when there’s no holes to run through, he seems to scamper for five yards every play.

His hard work in the offseason has clearly contributed to the transformation of his overall game. Gray’s shiftiness is much more effective with his ability to make the first man miss.

Controlling the Clock

The Sooners struggled to control the clock and the pace of the game in the first half because they couldn’t stop scoring. After three early touchdowns. Oklahoma’s defense was clearly gassed on the field.

It didn’t end up costing the Sooners, but UTEP was able to score 10 quick points and stall Oklahoma’s offense in the second quarter. Last season, the Sooners seemed to always pounce on opponents early, but struggled to maintain control throughout the game. Venables’ defense stepped up in the second half, but looked tired at times from being on the field too often.

The game plan was much more methodical in the second half, as the Sooners seemed to suffocate the Miners.

The new-look stadium lights will finally be in action at Owen Field next weekend. Oklahoma returns to action next Saturday in Norman against Kent State at 6 p.m.