Oklahoma Legend Gerald McCoy Finds a New NFL Home

The Las Vegas Raiders had the big defensive tackle in for a workout, then signed him later in the day on Wednesday
Author:
Publish date:

One of the most popular players in Oklahoma history — and one of the best — has a new home.

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

McCoy played his first nine seasons in Tampa Bay, then played 2019 for the Carolina Panthers and was hoping last year would bring him closer to his Oklahoma City home as he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

It wasn’t meant to be for McCoy in Dallas, however, as he suffered a ruptured quad injury in his first training camp practice with his new team.

The Raiders invited McCoy for a personal workout earlier on Wednesday, then announced the signing on Wednesday night.

McCoy has played in 139 NFL games — and made 139 starts. He has 352 career tackles (252 solo), 59.5 quarterback sacks, 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

McCoy redshirted in 2006 but then became a force of nature for the Sooners during this three-year career from 2007-09. In 40 career games, McCoy made 83 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while earning All-Big 12 accolades three times and All-America twice.

McCoy close
