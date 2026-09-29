Getting Michael Fasusi Back Could Fix Some — Not All — of Oklahoma’s Offensive Woes

NORMAN — It has been over three weeks since offensive lineman Michael Fasusi exited the Sooners’ season opener against UTEP with a shoulder injury.

After that game, OU coach Brent Venables was optimistic — but not elaborate — regarding Fasusi’s health.

“He’s fine. He’s great,” Venables said.

Fasusi, though, hasn’t played since.

The sophomore offensive tackle suited up for OU’s games against Michigan and New Mexico. Fasusi was ruled out on the SEC availability report released last Wednesday, just three days before the Sooners’ game against Georgia.

After OU’s 28-point loss to the Bulldogs, Venables shared an update on Fasusi’s status.

“All the most recent scans where he's made some improvement from where he was,” Venables said. “We thought it best to give him, just looking at the long term, both this season and just overall… the best chance to get healthy for the near future.”

Fasusi came to Oklahoma as a consensus 5-star recruit. He played in 11 games and started 10 times as a true freshman, finishing the year with a 65.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade.

The 6-foot-5, 319-pound tackle lasted only 17 snaps against UTEP before exiting the contest. And without Fasusi, OU’s offensive line has been dismal.

Only three offensive linemen — Eddy Pierre-Louis, E’Marion Harris and Noah Best — have played in all four of the Sooners’ games, and they each have PFF offensive grades below 56. Quarterback John Mateer has been sacked only eight times through four weeks. But the offensive line has given up an SEC-high 44 pressures already, per PFF.

Most recently, Georgia pressured Mateer 16 times and sacked him three times. Best and Heath Ozaeta, who split snaps at right guard, both finished the day with dreadful offensive grades below 50.

Even after this collectively rough outing, Venables wasn’t displeased with how the unit played in Athens.

“There's points and references that say, OK, we played well in some spots,” Venables said. “There weren't a whole bunch of ‘holy hell’ moments with the offensive line.”

Venables opted not to throw the offensive line under the bus. In fairness, the poor play up front was only one of many offensive problems in the Sooners’ 28-point drubbing.

But it’s still easy to see where Fasusi’s return could benefit the line, as well as the entire offense.

Last week — before the Sooners’ lopsided loss to Georgia — OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle underscored how impactful Fasusi will be upon returning.

“Mike Fasusi’s an incredible talent, an incredible player and an incredible leader for us,” Arbuckle said. “Having Mike back would be great, absolutely. He’s an incredible player, incredible human.”

OU will have the week off before battling No. 1 Texas in this year’s Red River Rivalry.

Sooner fans will know more about Fasusi’s status when the SEC releases its first availability report on the Wednesday prior to the game. But having the week off could work in the favor of both Fasusi and the entire offensive line.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.