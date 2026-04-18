Goals for Each Oklahoma Quarterback in the Sooners’ Spring Game

NORMAN — For the first time since Oklahoma lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19, the Sooners will take the field in front of fans this weekend.

OU will play its annual spring game on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for noon. The first quarter will have normal timing, while the final three quarters will have a running clock.

Sooner fans will get the chance to see each of their three returning quarterbacks, as well as true freshman Bowe Bentley.

Here are some goals for each signal caller in the spring game:

John Mateer: Look more comfortable

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer | Carson Field, Sooners On S

The John Mateer that showed up in OU’s final eight games of 2025 was far different than the one who got the Sooners off to a 4-0 start.

Mateer compiled 1,215 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions in OU’s first four games before suffering a hand injury that required surgery. After his injury, Mateer completed only 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In every way, Mateer needs to look more comfortable than he did in the back half of last season.

The quarterback’s mechanics often went awry late in the year, as he often threw sidearmed passes and failed to set his feet. He also threw plenty of ill-advised passes, including his interception returned for a touchdown in the CFP loss to the Crimson Tide.

There were plenty of marquee moments during Mateer’s first campaign in Norman. But he must be a much cleaner player for OU’s offense to improve and make it back to the CFP.

Bowe Bentley: Avoid turnovers

Oklahoma quarterback Bowe Bentley practices during spring ball. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Bentley enrolled at OU in January as a blue-chip prospect. The 6-1, 200-pound signal caller was ranked as the No. 70 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 by Rivals, and he chose OU over just about every other major college football program.

Now is the time for Bentley to prove why he’s the Sooners’ quarterback of the future.

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Bentley now has spring practice and a couple of scrimmages under his belt with the Sooners. Saturday’s spring game will be another step for the young quarterback, as he’ll play in front of thousands of fans — and it’s imperative that he minimizes potential danger.

Mateer has the starting job locked up for the fall, but Bentley can give OU fans real hope if he puts together an efficient, turnover-free day.

Whitt Newbauer: Utilize large frame

Oklahoma quarterback Whitt Newbauer | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

At 6-6 and 239 pounds, Whitt Newbauer is the largest player in OU’s quarterback room.

Newbauer transferred to OU prior to the 2025 season after starting seven games for Mercer — an FCS program — in 2024. He appeared in three games as a backup for the Sooners last year, completing two passes on four attempts and also rushing for 10 yards.

With so much size at his disposal, it would be interesting to see what he could do on designed quarterback runs. Newbauer got one of those late in OU’s lopsided win against Kent State in 2025, rushing for nine yards before sliding down.

In March, OU coach Brent Venables revealed that Bentley and Newbauer are competing for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and that Newbauer has been playing with the second group throughout spring ball.

Newbauer’s frame gives him loads of potential, and if he is able to play like a dual threat, he could be a real weapon in Ben Arbuckle’s offense.

Jett Niu: Play confidently

Oklahoma quarterback Jett Niu | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Jett Niu was on the roster last year, but he hasn’t gotten the chance to show out in front of fans yet.

Niu was a true freshman in 2025. His lone appearance came against Kent State, and he did not record any statistics.

Niu will likely get to compete in the spring game, as the intrasquad exhibition gives the Sooners staff a chance to empty the bench.

As someone who hasn’t thrown a pass or even rushed at the college level, it’s necessary for him to play with confidence. Like with any young quarterback, mistakes will happen — but if Niu can make several impressive plays while avoiding uber-costly miscues, it would be considered a good performance.

Niu has four years of eligibility left, and Saturday’s game might show whether or not he can be a reliable option at quarterback in the years ahead.