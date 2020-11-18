SI.com
Grant Calcaterra lands at Auburn

John. E. Hoover

Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra has found a new place to play.

Grant Calcaterra TD
Grant Calcaterra clinches it against TexasKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Calcaterra, who retired last year due to concussions and announced his intention to become a firefighter in California, revealed via social media Wednesday that his next chapter will unfold in Auburn, AL.

“A year ago,” Calcaterra wrote on his Twitter account, “I would’ve never pictured my life the way it is now. I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle”

Calcaterra, from Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, caught 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in his three-year OU career, but he hasn’t played since Week 3 of his junior season in 2019. 

He announced his “retirement” from football last December, but on Aug. 15, Calcaterra posted that he was returning to the game and entering the transfer portal.

ARCHIVE: CALCATERRA RETURNS TO FOOTBALL, WILL TRANSFER

Calcaterra’s best season was 2018, when he caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns, including a game-clinching one-handed TD against Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Football

