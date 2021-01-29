Here's what kind of player Oklahoma is getting in Tennessee transfer Eric Gray

After smashing records on the high school level, Gray emerged as a versatile and productive weapon for two seasons at Tennessee

So what exactly is Oklahoma getting in Tennessee transfer running back Eric Gray?

Put it this way: they liked Gray in Knoxville. A lot.

“Eric Gray had a chance to be among the Mount Rushmore of Tennessee running backs from a statistical standpoint,” said Matthew Ray, editor and publisher of the SI/Fan Nation network website Volunteer Nation.

Eric Gray Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Gray on Wednesday became the third former Vol — so far, anyway — to leave Rocky Top for Sooner Nation through the NCAA transfer portal. Last week, offensive tackle Wanya Morris made it official. And on Tuesday, defensive back Key Lawrence joined him.

Gray was a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis. He chose the Vols over Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Stanford, Texas A&M and others, plus had offers from Big 12 schools Baylor and West Virginia. He was previously committed to Michigan.

In his two seasons at Tennessee, Gray shared the spotlight but was always productive.

Eric Gray Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“Gray surged late in his freshman season, and he showed the capability to be an every down back,” Ray told SI Sooners. “His ability to make a cut, get north and south and always fall forward makes him a tough out for any defense he faces.

“Gray is also a reliable pass-catcher and should thrive in Lincoln Riley’s offense in all phases. He is a gadget back who can be moved into the slot, but he is durable enough to bang in between the tackles.”

As a freshman, he rushed for 539 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries. As a sophomore, he led the Vols with 772 yards and scored four TDs on 157 carries.

His 1,727 all-purpose yards also included 43 receptions for 369 yards and three TD catches.

Eric Gray Jake Crandall-Imagn Content Services, LLC

“Gray scored in pretty much every way imaginable at Tennessee, while serving as a special teams weapon,“ Ray said.

According to his UT bio, Gray’s father played running back at Tennessee State, and his uncle, Maurice Hall, was a running back at Ohio State from 2001-04 (and is now an actor).

One look at Gray’s high school highlights illustrate his almost preposterous productivity: 2,251 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns as a sophomore, 3,151 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior, and 2,499 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior. Gray s a three-time Mr. Tennessee Football, a two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, and set the state high school record with 138 career touchdowns.

“He has been smashing records since middle school, and he was on pace to break some records at Tennessee,” Ray said. “I would expect him to receive serious NFL looks after a year in Lincoln Riley’s system.”