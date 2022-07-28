Highly Touted DL Derrick LeBlanc Commits to Oklahoma

Brent Venables’ dream July on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday evening

Derrick LeBlanc, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive tackle from Kissimmee, FL, picked Oklahoma over Florida and Penn State.

A consensus 4-star recruit, LeBlanc is rated the ninth best defensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports, and he’s rated the No. 64-overall player in the recruiting class.

An explosive presence off the football, LeBlanc’s length coming off the edge for Venables’ defense will bring a different body type to the table for Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis.

LeBlanc is the ninth verbal commitment since the beginning of July, as the Sooners have soared up into the top 10 in both 247 Sports and Rivals’ team rankings.

The Kissimmee product is the second defensive line commit of the 2023 class, joining P.J. Adebawore, and he’s the fourth recruit from Florida to commit to the Sooners.

LeBlanc is also the sixth defensive recruit to verbally commit to Oklahoma in the 2023 cycle.

With 18 recruits into the fold, July has proved Venables’ recruiting strategy right in Norman.

Now, as the Sooners head into the season, OU’s coaching staff has a bulk of the 2023 class committed, allowing the staff to hone in on their final targets leading up to signing day.

