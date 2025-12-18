How Does the Sooners on SI Staff Think Oklahoma Will Fare Against Alabama in the CFP?

The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff rematch with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

John Hoover

These remain two very good defenses and two middling offenses. Alabama QB Ty Simpson hasn’t been very effective since he suffered two turnovers against the Sooners back on Nov. 15. Oklahoma QB John Mateer hasn’t been since … well, since thumb surgery and his three-INT performance against Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Brent Venables said this week that Mateer still isn’t pain-free, so don’t expect 30 passes from Mateer. If Oklahoma’s run game is better — if RBs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock are near 100 percent, and if Jake Maikkula is back at center (and thus Febechi Nwaiwu back at right guard), OU should be able to sustain at least a couple of scoring drives. That might be enough to win the game, although it could also come down to OU's fairly decided advantage on special teams. That would certainly satiate a home crowd hungry for a third straight Sooner win over the Tide — and Oklahoma’s first-ever victory in the College Football Playoff.

Final Score: Oklahoma 24, Alabama 21

Ryan Chapman

Defense and special teams were the difference in the season’s first matchup between college football’s crimson powers, yet Oklahoma’s defense believes it can be even better this time. The return of pass rusher R Mason Thomas and a healthier version of Jayden Jackson will give OU more tools to slow down an Alabama offense that has been leaking oil since the first loss to the Sooners. On the other side of the ball, three weeks to heal up and reset will prove to be the difference for John Mateer, Xavier Robinson and the Oklahoma offense. It’s hard to count on an Eli Bowen Pick-6 and a Taylor Wein strip sack deep in Alabama territory this time around, but the offense will be able to progress enough to offset that, allowing Brent Venables to notch the first College Football Playoff victory in school history.

Final Score: Oklahoma 24, Alabama 17

Carson Field

It’s hard to beat a team twice. It’s even harder to beat a team with as much talent as Alabama twice. The Sooners’ defense was exceptional in the first meeting against the Crimson Tide, and I don’t expect that to change in the first round of the College Football Playoff. But it’s hard to rely on some of the breaks that went OU’s way against Alabama in the regular season. Eli Bowen made a superb play on his pick six — but it’s hard to rely on Ty Simpson to throw a ball that bad again. Jaydan Hardy made a huge play on his punt-return punch-out — but it’s hard to imagine that Ryan Williams won’t take better care of the ball this time. If even one of those plays didn’t go OU’s way, the Sooners likely wouldn’t have won. And with how inconsistent the Sooners’ offense has been, it will be tough to replicate the magic that they generated in Tuscaloosa.

Final score: Alabama 21, Oklahoma 16

Read More Oklahoma Football

Ryan Aber

In many ways, this will be a completely different game than the first time around. But plenty still remains true of the two teams. The Sooners’ defense remains one of the most ferocious in the country, especially against the run, Alabama’s defense is strong as well, and both offenses have their own significant challenges. But it’ll be special teams that turns the tide for the Sooners, as Tate Sandell kicks a couple of field goals, Isaiah Sategna gives OU strong field position with at least one return, and the Crimson Tide’s special teams falter once more. The game goes down to the wire — Alabama is too good for it not to — but Oklahoma comes up with a big stop late and the offense comes up with a handful of big plays at opportune moments as the Sooners head to the Rose Bowl.

Final Score: Oklahoma 20, Alabama 14

Brady Trantham

Both teams have had time off to heal. Yet, Bama seems to be in a worse spot — probably needing more time to get healthier. Oklahoma, on paper, appears to have just needed those few weeks for key players to make their return. That, coupled with OU playing at home and Brent Venables knowing how to beat the Tide’s offense, could result in a surprising, comfortable victory in the first round.

Final score: Oklahoma 34, Alabama 17