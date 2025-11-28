How Does the Sooners on SI Staff Think Oklahoma Will Fare Against LSU?
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Oklahoma’s final contest of the 2025 regular season against LSU.
John Hoover
If Oklahoma plays a clean game — no turnovers and no major defensive busts — the Sooners might find themselves on top early. If that happens, an LSU squad that lost its coach at midseason and still doesn’t have his replacement, might fold its tents. Conversely, if Lane Kiffin suddenly shows up in Baton Rouge after the Egg Bowl, the Tigers could find themselves playing inspired football after last week’s near-disaster against Western Kentucky. LSU finished ahead of Oklahoma in each of the last three recruiting cycles, so the talent is there. Their only road win this year was in the season-opener at Clemson, but they played tough and came close at Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Alabama. Look for a close game, but OU finishes strong.
Final Score: Oklahoma 23, LSU 13
Ryan Chapman
Oklahoma’s offense is banged up and struggling, and the latest wave of offensive line injuries won’t help the cause on Saturday. Center Jake Maikkula is doubtful to play on Saturday per Thursday’s availability report, which will force OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh to do some more shuffling. Though LSU has disappointed this year, the Tiger defense has held up its end of the bargain. Oklahoma’s defense and special teams will win the day, as LSU’s offense has struggled, but the contest will be an ugly one at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Still, the Sooners should have enough firepower to punch their ticket back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.
Final Score: Oklahoma 16, LSU 3
Carson Field
In a sense, LSU is diet Oklahoma. The Tigers are dreadful on offense but more than competent on defense. Oklahoma’s offense is far better than LSU’s, but it’s still a weak point compared to the Sooners’ stout defense. OU has much to play for; the Tigers will play in a so-so bowl game, regardless of what happens on Saturday. But with how much talent LSU’s roster has, despite the Tigers’ disappointing 7-4 record, OU must play sound football. Discipline must be key, and the Sooners can’t afford to turn the ball over — those things can slip away when a team looks too far ahead or looks at the number next to its name. That said, it’s hard to imagine that LSU’s lifeless offense can move the ball against OU’s defense. The Sooners will win ugly — but comfortably — and clinch their first CFP berth since 2019.
Final score: Oklahoma 23, LSU 10
Ryan Aber
LSU certainly hasn’t been what many experts expected it to be this season. Instead of blossoming into a Heisman Trophy candidate, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been banged up much of the season, was benched against Alabama and is likely to miss Saturday’s game. But the Tigers are still plenty dangerous, especially defensively. They’ve forced 18 turnovers this season, including 14 interceptions, and have held six opponents below 100 yards rushing — one less much game than OU’s vaunted defense. Alabama rushed for just 56 yards against the Tigers. That combined with the Sooners’ offensive struggles makes them unlikely to run away and hide, but Oklahoma has handled success well this season and doesn’t appear likely to suffer from a dramatic letdown. The Sooners take care of business and virtually clinch a College Football Playoff berth for the first time since 2019 with the victory.
Final Score: Oklahoma 27, LSU 17
Brady Trantham
The Tigers will be starting Michael Van Buren at quarterback with a plethora of key injuries on the offensive line. The "give-a-darn" factor will also hang heavy over LSU at this point of the season when players begin drafting their notes app messages about opting out for bowl games. Oklahoma has a College Football Playoff berth on the line. Their defense has played like the best unit in the country the last few weeks while special teams have followed closely behind. The Sooner offense? All they need is a few good sequences. Perhaps things click early for OU and the Tigers pack it in.
Final score: Oklahoma 31, LSU 13