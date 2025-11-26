Bowen Brothers Playing Huge Part in Oklahoma's November Hot Streak
Many of the biggest plays during the monumental three-game winning streak that has Oklahoma on the brink of a College Football Playoff berth have come courtesy of the Bowen family.
In each game, one or both of brothers Eli, a cornerback, and Peyton, a safety, have come up with pivotal plays that help turn the tide.
“It’s just a different joy that comes when I see him making plays and just trusting in what he can do and just playing free,” Eli said. “Words can’t describe it. Honestly just a blessing.”
They’ll look to keep up the hot streak — and help the Sooners keep up theirs — when they take on LSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“Love those guys,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said of the Bowens. “They’re a joy to coach. They let you push ’em. They’re willing to have honest conversations. They take responsibility when it ain’t good. No finger-pointing, no blame. That’s just two guys that represent everything we’re about the right way. They’re excellent playmakers. Nobody’s perfect, but great young men, great teammates, great family. Huge impact for what we’re doing on difference.”
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Why Oklahoma DL Damonic Williams Believes Sooners are Championship-Caliber Team
- Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak Looking Forward to ‘Surreal’ Senior Day vs. LSU
- Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Has Done Exactly What He Promised
- Oklahoma Remains in Position to Host Playoff Game in New CFP Rankings
Even after his brother went to Norman, Eli didn’t know if he’d follow.
“We didn’t know we’d play at the same school but the opportunity happened and it happened this way and I thank God for it,” Eli said. “We dreamed about these plays as a kid, watching the games, staying up on Sunday nights when we had school the next day, watching the games trying to be in those positions.”
The duo find themselves in the middle of plenty of those big-time moments.
Against Tennessee, the game was tied in the second quarter when Peyton picked off Joey Aguilar in the second quarter to set up Tate Sandell’s go-ahead field goal a few minutes later in the Sooners’ eventual 33-27 win.
Two weeks later against Alabama, Eli picked off Ty Simpson and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to put OU up 10-0 in its eventual 23-21 win.
Eli earned Jim Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week honors after also adding five solo tackles in the upset of the Crimson Tide.
Then last week, both came up with big-time plays.
With the Sooners trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, Peyton came off the edge and dove to block Robert Meyer’s field-goal try after he nearly blocked an earlier attempt.
Moments after the block, John Mateer hit Isaiah Sategna for an 87-yard touchdown to put OU in front.
When they gather around the table on Thanksgiving, the brothers’ play will surely be a topic of conversation.
But it won’t be Peyton or Eli bringing it up.
“Not by us,” Eli said, laughing.
That’s not to say that there’s not plenty of competition between the brothers, though.
“I keep a little tally in my head to be honest,” Eli said of competing for big plays with his big brother. “We don’t really talk about it because it’s going to lead to disputes. We both believe in each other so we both celebrate each other so we can’t brag to each other.”