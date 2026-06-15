How Kevin Wilson is Helping Offensive Coordinator Ben Arbuckle at Oklahoma

Oklahoma assistant Kevin Wilson is happy to serve as an extra pair of eyes for offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and head coach Brent Venables.

The veteran offensive mind rejoined the Sooners last year, and he served as a sounding board for OU’s first-year offensive coordinator, though he ensured he was helping Arbuckle in a constructive way.

“What I tried to do a year ago was, one, just be smart enough to make sure I really understood what he wanted versus — like even during the game, you don't say a lot during the game,” Wilson said on The Oklahoma Breakdown podcast with Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman. “Like maybe when the drive's over, 'Hey, have you thought about...' You're sitting there and you've got your mind going and all of a sudden you get something coming from right field. So there's a little bit of art and talent to trying to be a good teammate.”

Wilson acknowledged that Arbuckle has staff members he’s comfortable with, like quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski and analyst Colt Garrett, but the young offensive mind quickly got on the same page with the entire offensive staff.

“We use the whole staff,” Wilson said. “He's going, 'Hey Bill, what do you see here in protection? Run, what do you like?’”

At times, Wilson said, Arbuckle would sit down with Wilson to run through things. Wilson is always happy to offer his perspective.

“I tried to make sure he knew every time I was saying or doing something, I was just saying, here's something I'm seeing,” Wilson said. “I’m not saying that's right. I'm concerned with this blitz, what do you think the deal is? I'm concerned, can I block this guy? Is this a good matchup for us? Because, again, I think I have a good feel of the blocking side of things and I've seen a lot of defenses. And unfortunately for me, I've made more mistakes than anybody sitting in that room.”

Arbuckle was never beholden to Wilson’s advice, as the offensive coordinator operated on the same plane as Venables.

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“Brent's going to do what he wants to do and Ben's going to do what he wants to do,” Wilson said. “I just try to be a guy that has the experience, has had some success but have definitely seen some shortcomings and I always try to be a guy that who would point a thumb faster than a finger.”

Entering the 2026 season, Wilson’s title was amended to assistant head coach for offense, but as far as Wilson is concerned, he’s doing the same job to help Arbuckle, Venables and the program.

“If you're really good, you look at yourself,” Wilson said. “And that's what I was trying to do last year in working with Ben, just discussing with Ben and talking about things.

“… With my experience I do think they'll press pause and listen and think about it. And then from there, they make their calculated experiences and we go on.”