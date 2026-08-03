Seven Oklahoma Players Who Need a Big Fall Camp

Fall camp is just days away in Norman.

Oklahoma is ready to enter the final stage before the 2026 season kicks off.

Camp is always crucial, but the Sooners must hit the ground running with three massive matchups looming in the first six weeks of the year.

Health will be everyone’s top priority over the next month, but here are seven guys who need to string together good practices before the season gets underway.

DTs Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nigel Smith II (6) tracks down John Mateer during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Regardless of any off-the-field court rulings, the fall was going to be huge for Nigel Smith II and Trent Wilson.

Both will be relied upon to take a huge step up into the defensive tackle rotation behind David Stone and Jayden Jackson after waiting in the wings early in their careers.

The ever-changing landscape of college sports has upped the urgency, however.

Friday, a court ruling opened the door for players who would have been eligible under the new 5-for-5 eligibility rules to return to school.

And while there are plenty of details still to be ironed out, it means there’s at least a possibility that Damonic Williams could return to Norman.

Brent Venables and members of his defense voiced their excitement around Smith and Wilson’s progress throughout the spring, but if Williams can return, it’s the job of the coaching staff and OU’s front office to bolster the rotation in the trenches, even if it costs Smith or Wilson snaps.

Productive, healthy seasons from Stone and Jackson could see both enter the 2027 NFL Draft, which increases the urgency for Oklahoma to figure out exactly what it has in Smith and Wilson, too.

If Williams isn’t back for 2026, the Sooners will still need the young duo to perform for defensive tackles coach Todd Bates to keep his unit fresh throughout the season.

WRs Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice

Oklahoma wide receiver Manny Choice catches a pass at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice contributed on special teams and on the scout teams in practice as freshmen, but both want to see the field for OU’s offense this fall.

The starters look set in Isaiah Sategna, who is ready for more after nearly hauling in 1,000 yards last year, and with transfers Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone.

Jer’Michael Carter earned more snaps as the year went on last year, too, but Thomas’ athleticism and Choice’s massive frame should be able to give quarterback John Mateer another pair of targets on the outside.

Thomas and Choice have to make plays throughout the fall, however, to give offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle the faith to put either of the sophomores on the field when OU takes on Michigan, Georgia or Texas in the first half of the season.

DB Jeremiah Newcombe

Oklahoma defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe (21) steps up to tackle running back Lloyd Avant during the Sooners' Spring Game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

A healthy and confident Jeremiah Newcombe could be an under-the-radar boon for the Sooners.

He was eager to make an impact throughout the spring as he worked his way back from injury.

Newcombe could split time with Reggie Powers III at Venables’ cheetah position, but the snaps in that group could get shaken up if Michigan transfer linebacker Cole Sullivan plays more outside due to the return of Owen Heinecke.

That doesn’t mean that Newcombe would be buried on the sideline, however.

The Sooners are thin on experience at safety.

Peyton Bowen will lead the group, and Michael Boganowski is primed to step into Robert Spears-Jennings’ shoes, but other than Omarion Robinson, Brandon Hall could be forced to look to freshmen to fill out his two-deep.

That’s where Newcombe could be key, as he has the versatility to play a few roles on the backend of Oklahoma’s defense.

OL Decon Schmitt

The interior of Oklahoma’s offensive line looks set.

Two of Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Heath Ozaeta will start at guard either side of center Jake Maikkula.

OU added veteran transfer Caleb Nitta and freshman Noah Best to back Maikkula up, and Georgia Tech transfer Peyton Joseph can provide depth across the board.

The depth behind tackles Michael Fasusi and E’Marion Harris is a bit of a question mark, however.

Fodje could bounce back outside in a pinch, but otherwise, there are plenty of spots up for grabs.

That’s where a solid month of practice for freshman Decon Schmitt could be huge. He’ll have every opportunity to get himself on the field when the Sooners take on UTEP and New Mexico in Week 1 and Week 3, and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will want his rotations set to be ready for any and all outcomes in the three big matchups early.

LB James Nesta

Even with Heinecke back in the fold, James Nesta’s development was always going to be an important part of OU’s offseason.

Venables loves to rotate his linebackers, even if he has established stars in his group.

This was the case with Danny Stutsman two seasons ago, as it was with Kip Lewis last year.

A continuation of Nesta’s upward trajectory from the spring will open up numerous possibilities in the rotation and allow Venables to keep opposing offenses on their toes when it comes to the personnel that OU deploys.

It would also be big for the 2027 Sooners, as Oklahoma will be without Lewis and Heinecke after this year.

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