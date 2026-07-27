Which Oklahoma Players Were Snubbed From All-SEC Preseason Teams?

The Sooners are well represented on the All-SEC’s preseason teams.

OU saw 10 of its players recognized on the preseason squads, which were voted on at SEC Media Days in Tampa, Fla., last week.

Kicker Tate Sandell and long snapper Ben Anderson were Oklahoma’s only two first-team selections, while eight Sooners — defensive backs Eli and Peyton Bowen, offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, linebacker Kip Lewis, punter Grayson Miller, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and defensive linemen Taylor Wein and David Stone — made the second team.

Oklahoma’s 10 players picked were the third most of any SEC school, trailing only Georgia (12) and Texas (11). Still, it feels like even more players from OU’s roster could have been recognized.

Here are a few players that were snubbed from the preseason All-SEC teams:

OL Eddy Pierre-Louis

Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis listens to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Despite representing OU in Tampa, offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis wasn’t named to any of the three All-SEC squads.

Pierre-Louis became a starter in the second half of his redshirt freshman season, logging more than 40 snaps in each of the Sooners’ final six games. He was one of OU’s best pass blockers, as he finished 2025 with a 79.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-blocking grade.

The expectations are high for OU’s offensive line. And if Pierre-Louis can improve upon his 59.1 run-blocking grade, he’s a strong candidate for All-SEC recognition.

LB Owen Heinecke

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke after the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

One of Oklahoma’s biggest offseason storylines has been Owen Heinecke and his appeal process. Heinecke’s injunction against the NCAA was granted in April, and as a result, he’s cleared to play in 2026 — but he didn’t get much love from the media as a result.

Heinecke was one of OU’s breakout stars last year, as he registered 74 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and three sacks. Going into last season, he had only notched 11 tackles for the Sooners.

Alongside Lewis and Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan, Heinecke will be a key piece in what should be one of college football’s best linebacker rooms.

DL Jayden Jackson

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jayden Jackson warms up before a game. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Stone, rightfully, has gotten plenty of attention this offseason. But fellow defensive tackle Jayden Jackson has gone under the radar.

Jackson was named an ESPN and FWAA Freshman All-American in 2024, finishing his first college football season with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Despite being limited late in the 2025 season, Jackson was similarly productive and logged 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Oklahoma’s defensive line is stout, and if Jackson can stay healthy, he could quietly be one of the nation’s best defensive tackles in 2026.

QB John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, linebacker Kip Lewis after the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Perhaps “snub” isn’t the best way to describe John Mateer’s absence from the preseason All-SEC teams. But he is someone who could play his way into postseason recognition.

Mateer was among college football’s best quarterbacks before his injury last year, leading OU to a 4-0 start with ranked wins over Michigan and Auburn.

The quarterback, of course, wasn’t nearly as productive after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand. But now that he’s closer to full strength with better weapons surrounding him, he’s likely to resemble the quarterback who wowed OU fans in the early portion of the 2026 season.

Again, it’s hard to call him a snub. Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, Texas’ Arch Manning and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton were the picks at SEC Media Days, and several other quarterbacks in the league — like South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed and LSU’s Sam Leavitt — have very high ceilings.

But if Mateer can get off to a hot start and avoid injuries, he has All-SEC and All-American potential.

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