How Marvin Mims' Career Day Sparked Oklahoma's Offense Against Kent State

NORMAN — Down a field goal against Kent State, Oklahoma’s offense got the ball back with a little over a minute until halftime needing a spark.

Dillon Gabriel didn’t have to look far down the depth chart, as his top wide receiver helped wake the offense up.

The Hawaiian connected with Marvin Mims on three straight passes, including a 36-yard touchdown pass, to help notch a quick-strike touchdown and put the No. 7-ranked Sooners (2-0) back in front.

OU’s drive at the end of the first half was only the beginning, as Gabriel targeted Mims on the first two plays of the second half as well.

The junior caught another score, this one a 58-yard bomb, to cap off a career day.

Mims set career highs by finishing with seven catches for 163 yards, tying his previous career high with two scores.

“It felt like it went by fast,” Mims said after the 33-3 win over the Golden Flashes (0-2). “… It was cool. It was a great experience.”

Feeding Mims was only the start, as Jeff Lebby’s offense put up 24 points in the third quarter, busting the game wide open.

Funneling the football Mims’ direction at the end of the first half was just a result of taking what the defense gave the Sooners, Lebby said.

“Wanted to force the ball to him to give him the opportunity to go make plays and get us down the field,” Lebby said. “And it worked out the way we wanted.”

Mims built on his performance from there.

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports Marvin Mims sparked Oklahoma's offense at the end of the first half against Kent State Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports Mims was targeted on five straight plays spanning the end of the second half and start of the third quarter by the Sooners Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports The OU junior finished the night with seven catches for 163 yards and two scores

Given the license to go make plays, the junior returned a punt for 44 yards in the third quarter, handing the offense a short field to go score again.

“I’m super proud of Marvin Mims,” OU head coach Brent Venables said. “What a display he put on tonight. He's my player of the game.

“… When he touches that ball, man, it's electric. He had 163 receiving yards, a 36-yard touchdown and a 41-yard punt return. It’s the longest punt return we've had in three years.”

For Mims, he hopes the performance against the Flashes will just be the start of a special season.

Gabriel is the third starting quarterback Mims has played with in his three years at Oklahoma, and he’s got a much different personality than Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams.

Throughout the offseason, Mims said he connected with Gabriel as they both have more low-key personalities off the field.

Now two games into the season, Mims said that chemistry is translating onto the field.

“It’s different than it’s been in the past, that’s for sure,” he said. “Games are always different than practices. I feel like everything’s so much calmer in games.

“We’re just out there playing football. But it’s been great, with the receivers on the sideline, quarterbacks on the side, communication at halftime, everything’s been different but I love it.”

As the Sooners prepare to hit the road for the first time, Mims said he relished the opportunity to make a big play that helped lift the team out of a rut.

If Oklahoma needs a jolt next week against Nebraska, the junior leader is ready to be called upon once again, though he said there are plenty of other guys who will also be ready if their number is called.

“I love it when I get thrown the ball,” he said. “Just making the most of my opportunities. Even when I’ve got to block for someone else or something, I’m going to try my hardest at it because we’re a team. This year, there’s no type of selfishness. We’re all out there playing football for each other.

“… Just to be out there and whenever you get your opportunity, make the most of it. That’s what everyone’s trying to do. I feel like that was my opportunity.”