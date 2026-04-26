Trent Wilson 'Became a Dude' This Spring, What Does That Mean for Oklahoma's Defensive Line?

NORMAN — The absences of Jayden Jackson and David Stone throughout spring ball allowed Trent Wilson to speed up his development.

Wilson, an incoming redshirt freshman defensive tackle, appeared in only three games as a true freshman in 2025.

Jackson and Stone — both entering their junior seasons — had to miss the entirety of spring practice because of injuries. That gave Wilson, still an underclassman, the chance to act like a veteran.

And according to OU coach Brent Venables, Wilson made the most of his opportunity.

“(Stone) and (Jackson), not being able to be out there this spring really helped Trent Wilson become a dude,” Venables said.

Stone and Jackson will undoubtedly be the Sooners’ two starting defensive tackles when they get healthy.

As a sophomore in 2025, Stone logged 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. Jackson registered 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks being limited in a few of OU’s games late in the season.

But the Sooners need multiple guys to step up behind those two. Reserve defensive tackle Markus Strong transferred to Clemson after the 2025 season, while Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams both played their final college football games on Dec. 19, when the Sooners lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Wilson appeared on only 29 snaps in 2025, and 19 of those came in OU’s 44-0 win against Kent State.

In the Sooners’ spring game, Wilson looked like a veteran player. Though he was credited with only one tackle for loss, the defensive tackle regularly got past opposing linemen, helping the “Red” team defeat “White” 31-3 in the intrasquad exhibition.

Venables believes that Wilson’s strong showing in the spring game was the result of his grit throughout the spring.

“(I was) like, ‘All right, Trent, you gotta lead,’” Venables said. “But he was ready to go get it and do it.”

Wilson is one of several guys who will back up Stone and Jackson in 2026, along with Nigel Smith II, Bishop Thomas and James Carrington. Venables singled out the depth at defensive tackle as one of the things he is “really excited” about during his press conference after the spring game.

Wilson was one of the leaders in the position group during the spring, and now he’s primed to be a key rotational piece. The redshirt freshman feels ready for his expanded role, thanks to the experience that he gained over the last several weeks.

“I waited until my opportunity this year to show what I really can do,” Wilson said. “Just blessed to be in this opportunity right now.”