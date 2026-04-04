How Oklahoma Kicker Tate Sandell has 'Elevated' Sooners' Special Teams Unit

NORMAN — Every member of Oklahoma’s 2025 team ended the season with a bad taste in their mouth.

That sting was likely more painful for Tate Sandell.

Sandell, who won the Lou Groza Award for his outstanding 2025 season, missed two field-goal attempts during the Sooners’ 34-24 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round.

Despite his two CFP misses, Sandell likely would have been selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He went 23-for-24 on field-goal attempts during the regular season en route to being named college football’s most outstanding kicker.

Sandell, though, decided there’s more that he can achieve in Norman.

"He's back because of unfinished business,” OU special teams coordinator Doug Deakin said. “(There’s a) bad taste in our mouth.”

Sandell signed with Oklahoma in April 2025 after spending the first three years of his college career at UTSA.

He attempted only two field goals and two extra points during his first two seasons with the Roadrunners before becoming their starter in 2024. His 19-for-23 season at UTSA in 2024 led to the opportunity to transfer to OU.

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Sandell was one of two kickers that transferred to OU ahead of the 2025 season, along with Austin Welch. And once the season began, Sandell made it clear that he was the man for the job.

The transfer kicker went 8-for-9 on attempts longer than 50 yards and made 24 field goals in a row during the regular season. Sandell earned First Team All-SEC and multiple First Team All-American honors in addition to his Groza Award.

Prior to OU’s CFP game, Sandell described his journey from UTSA to Oklahoma as surreal.

“It's truly just a culmination of everything… where I started, how far I've come,” Sandell said. “If you were to tell me I'd be here three years (later) I'd laugh at you.”

The playoff loss proved that Sandell is human.

After connecting on a 51-yard attempt in the first half, Sandell missed both of his tries in the fourth quarter, preventing the Sooners from cutting into the Crimson Tide’s lead.

Sandell is already a fan-favorite in Norman. But Deakin believes that he can cement his status as an OU legend in 2026.

“The way that Norman in the state of Oklahoma has wrapped their arms and endeared themselves to Tate, he wants nothing more than to double down and come hang our own banner, rather than just qualifying and making the playoffs, but pushing for the national championship,” Deakin said.

Sandell will be a redshirt senior in 2026, meaning it will be his final year of eligibility.

He is one of four placekickers on OU’s roster, along with Trace Rudd, Preston Tarpley and Liam Evans. Sandell will be OU’s Week 1 starter and will hold the job for the season, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Deakin praised how Sandell has approached the offseason. He believes that the fifth-year kicker will be even better in 2026 and that his placekicking teammates will improve, too, as a result.

“He's come ready to work since day one and has certainly elevated the rest of the room,” Deakin said.