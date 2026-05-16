Why Oklahoma Freshman LB Dane Bathurst is Embracing Position Switch

NORMAN — For any true freshman college football player, the first few months on campus are difficult.

For Dane Bathurst, the transition had an added layer of difficulty.

Bathurst is one of 25 players who signed with Oklahoma from the Class of 2026. Hailing from Carmel, IN, Bathurst played defensive end during high school, but he switched to linebacker as soon as he arrived in Norman.

“It’s the only position I knew,” Bathurst said in March. “Learning a new position is hard, but I love it.”

Bathurst stands 6-3 and weighs 230 pounds. As a senior edge rusher at Carmel High School in 2025, Bathurst registered 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in nine contests.

OU linebackers coach Nate Dreiling and head coach Brent Venables were both very active in Bathurst’s recruitment.

Though Bathurst was unfamiliar with the linebacker position when he enrolled, he has put his trust in those two.

“Coach BV knows how to develop people, and so does coach Dreiling,” Bathurst said. “I’ve learned so much in the past couple weeks that I’ve been here. It’s amazing.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

In addition to Venables and Dreiling, Bathurst has leaned on his older teammates.

Bathurst is one of four true freshman linebackers along with Kristan Moore, Beau Jandreau and Jacob Curry.

With older, more experienced players like Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke and Cole Sullivan in the position group, Bathurst has settled into his new setting comfortably — and that’s also eased his transition to linebacker.

“We all help each other out and make sure that everyone knows what they're doing,” Bathurst said. “It feels like family. That was a big reason that I came here as well.”

Prior to spring ball, Bathurst said his main goal was to become “more fluid.” During winter workouts, the converted linebacker said he saw his football IQ increase while also getting in better physical shape to contribute in Year 1 if called upon.

Bathurst wouldn’t have chosen Oklahoma if he didn’t trust Venables and his staff. The former defensive end also had offers from Duke, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and a handful of other major programs.

Only a few months into his position switch, Bathurst believes that it will benefit him in the long run.

“I love every aspect of this process we’re doing,” Bathurst said. “I really trust coach Dreiling, and he’s going to develop me and help me learn the plays and schemes. I feel like the transition’s been smooth.”