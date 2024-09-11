How Oklahoma LB Lewis Carter Turned Into a Special Teams Weapon
NORMAN — In an experienced linebacker room, it can be hard for young guys to earn snaps.
So instead, efforts must be channeled into having a different impact on the game.
That’s exactly what Lewis Carter has brought to Oklahoma two weeks into the 2024 season.
Though kicker Tyler Keltner was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after No. 15 OU’s 51-3 win over Temple and punter Luke Elzinga pinned Houston deep punt after punt in the Sooners’ 16-12 win over the Cougars, the sophomore linebacker has an argument to be special teams MVP for Oklahoma.
Against Temple, Carter punched the ball out on a punt leading to Jaren Kanak’s scoop-and-score.
Then it took just four snaps for Carter to strike against the Cougars.
Houston punt returner Mekhi Mews was ruled to have touched the first punt of the game as he was retreating, and OU gunner Jacobe Johnson seemed perfectly content to let the ball roll out inside the 20-yard line.
Carter had different plans.
“I saw Jacobe Johnson just sitting there, really not knowing, deciding if he touched the ball or not,” Carter said after OU’s practice on Monday.. “I went down there and dove on the ball. I felt like he touched it and came in contact with it.
“… I figured he touched it. That’s why I took a chance and dove on it.”
Oklahoma’s offense cashed in immediately. Jackson Arnold hit Brenen Thompson for a 10-yard score on the next play, a touchdown that proved to be crucial for the Sooners to avoid a debilitating upset.
“Lewis Carter busted his butt to get down there,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the game. “Playing the play from snap to whistle.
“… (Special teams coach Doug Deakin) talks about that all the time: you get on it no matter what. Don’t leave nothing to chance. Let the review and the officials figure it out when it’s all said and done. Just great headiness and awareness and effort as much as anything, not taking the play off, not relaxing, not putting one hand on the wheel but putting two hands on the wheel and playing from snap to whistle with everything you got.
Falling on the muffed punt wasn’t Carter’s only contribution, either.
In the third quarter, the 6-foot-0, 224-pound weapon obliterated Mews to start the Cougars off on their own 7-yard line.
“I thought he was going to fair catch it,” Carter said, “but he didn’t so I ran through him.”
Strong performances on punt coverage, as well as the eight turnovers the Sooners have forced through two weeks, has OU starting with the best field position in college football — a huge boost to a team with a struggling offense — and Carter has played a key role in helping the other side of the ball out early this year.
Making plays in punt coverage will ensure Carter continues to get opportunities to change games for Oklahoma.
Against Temple, Pro Football Focus credited Carter for playing 17 snaps on defense. That number shrunk down to just give defensive snaps against Houston as the game stayed tight and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zac Alley opted to mainly rotate between Danny Stutsman, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie at linebacker.
Naturally, Lewis wants to play. But he’s more than happy to catalog every bit of advice he can from his more experienced teammates that lie ahead of him on the depth chart.
“Danny Stutsman, Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie, Jaren Kanak, (they’re) just holding us to this higher standard,” Lewis said. “Guys like me and Sammy (Omosigho), just pushing us and letting us know we are next up. We have to hold up to that standard. We have to be ready to play as well.”
Carter wasn’t an early enrollee a year ago, meaning he had to get the entire crash course in Venables’ defense as a freshman through fall camp.
Another offseason has helped him better grasp the defense, as has the arrival of Alley.
“He’s made things and simplified them for me,” Carter said. “Go out there and get a feel for it. You move more with anticipation, I would say, when you’re playing with him. You kind of look for all the things that are coming and all the things we study from the opponent.”
If he gets the chance, Carter is ready to help the defense try to contain Tulane’s offense this Saturday.
But if not, he’ll be ready to try and produce another big play on special teams for the Sooners.
“I’ve just been trying to take advantage of every opportunity I have out there,” Carter said. “And soak it all in and learn from all the older guys and soak the game up from them.”