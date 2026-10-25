How Oklahoma Prevailed in ‘Flu Game’ Win Over Mississippi State

NORMAN — The Sooners have fought through plenty of adversity to open the 2026 season.

OU dropped three of its first six games after starting the year ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Sooners have also seen several of their starters miss multiple games due to injury.

Before Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, the Sooners had to fight through another road block: illness.

Dozens of OU players felt under the weather in the days leading up to the contest in Starkville. OU coach Brent Venables even missed Tuesday’s press conference with “flu-like symptoms”

This apparent bug, though, didn’t affect the Sooners’ performance, as they beat the Bulldogs 23-15 to improve to 4-3.

“Our guys were heavily invested,” Venables said. “We got a bunch of tough guys.”

Quarterback John Mateer admitted to feeling sick throughout the week. In spite of that, he put together arguably his strongest performance of 2026.

Mateer completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards on nine carries.

“It was hard at times,” Mateer said. “I had a couple of plays where I’d start coughing and everybody’s like, ‘Dude, back up.’ But it was good."

Mateer was far from the only standout as OU’s players battled through their ailments.

Running back Tory Blaylock gave the Sooners a spark on the ground, rushing for 71 yards and averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. And Oklahoma’s defense forced two turnovers and held the Bulldogs to only 352 offensive yards.

“It’s a flu game for everybody,” Mateer said. “Not actually, but it was fun. It’s just another challenge that we got to do together.”

Though the Sooners got back into the win column, there will be plenty to clean up before they return home and take on South Carolina next week. Kicker Tate Sandell missed three field goals, tight end Rocky Beers fumbled while trying to hurdle a defender and the Sooners allowed Mississippi State tailback Fluff Bothwell to rush for 111 yards.

But shortcomings are to be expected when dozens of players — coaches included — are fighting illness.

And Venables expects the team to build momentum from Saturday’s win in Starkville.

“You nurture that type of environment, that type of buy-in,” Venables said. “As we know, there’s more reasons than not to be a part of something like that in college football. So, to see our guys continue to stick together, dig in and fight for each other, fight for victory is really rewarding.”

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