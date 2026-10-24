Live Observations From Oklahoma's First Battle With Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from OU’s first-ever trip to Davis Wade Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and Mississippi State. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

10:21 1Q

Another good drive to start things off for Oklahoma’s defense.

Bothwell got things moving with a run, but there wasn’t much space to operate. Kamario Taylor sailed one down the sideline, and then he was unable to evade Stone and Kreul on third down.

Taylor hasn’t looked accurate to start, which will certainly throw a wrench into Lebby’s aspirations to push the ball down the field.

Also, the Mississippi State punter is terrible.

— Chapman

11:10 1Q

Oklahoma begins drive from the MSU 44 and gets a 12 yard gain on first down thanks to a Isaiah Sategna jet sweep.

OU drive stalls after three Lloyd Avant rushes. Michael Fasusi appears healthy, he drove his man 10 yards up field on a four yard Avant rush.

Tate Sandell kicks a 42-yard field goal and makes it. 3-0 Sooners.

— Trantham

13:32 1Q

Oklahoma’s starters on offense:

Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Joseph — Harris

Carter — Sategna — Hansen — Choice

Mateer — Avant

— Chapman

13:32 1Q

Kamario Taylor goes deep on play number one to former Sooner Zion Ragins, but it falls incomplete. PJ Adebawore sacks Taylor on the next play and MSU is unable to convert on third and long.

OU begins drive on the 44 yard line thanks to a shank punt.

— Trantham

15:00 1Q

Oklahoma’s starters on defense:

Adebawore — Stone — Jackson — Wein

Powers — Lewis — Heinecke

Guillory — Robinson — P. Bowen — Haynes

— Chapman

Two minutes until kickoff

Mississippi State won the toss and Jeff Lebby’s crew takes the football.

Venables vs. Lebby up first in Starkville.

— Chapman

13 minutes until kickoff

Mississippi State's starting nickleback Isaac Smith is listed as out, so Oklahoma will face former player Kendel Dolby will get the start.

— Trantham

23 minutes until kickoff

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is available and has been throwing during pregame warmups, but he's been more stationary and not running as much.

Both Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell were announced as starters via the pregame hype video.

— Trantham

28 minutes until kickoff

Mississippi State just played an extensive hype video… for the cowbells.

Interesting!

(They are loud, and that’s without the east side of the stadium filling in yet).

— Chapman

40 minutes until kickoff

Here is the projected starting offensive line, left to right, per warmups:

Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Joseph — Harris

Heath Ozaeta is available, but it’s Peyton Joseph who is “running” with the 1’s on the field currently.

— Chapman

43 minutes until kickoff

Eddy Pierre-Louis still appears to have a brace on his right knee under his sweatpants, but he’s moving around as well as he has since sustaining the injury. He’s just walking around to offer some encouragement to his teammates during warmups, but we’ll see if he’s able to get closer to playing in the coming weeks.

— Chapman

78 minutes until kickoff

For once, it seems an availability report brings good news for Oklahoma.

Sophomore Michael Fasusi was not listed on the final report of the week, meaning he is available for today’s contest. Heath Ozaeta is also not on the report, so the duo could return to the lineup today.

Fasusi logged just 17 offensive snaps against UTEP, and he hasn’t played since.

Cornerback Eli Bowen was downgraded to out, however, so it’ll be back over to Trystan Haynes to fill in for the junior again today across from Courtland Guillory.

As reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and others, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is going to give it a go today.

We’ll find out just how healthy the young quarterback is soon, but he’ll have running back Fluff Bothwell alongside him in the backfield.

— Chapman

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