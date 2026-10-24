Live Observations From Oklahoma's First Battle With Mississippi State
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STARKVILLE, Miss. — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from OU’s first-ever trip to Davis Wade Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between Oklahoma and Mississippi State. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
10:21 1Q
Another good drive to start things off for Oklahoma’s defense.
Bothwell got things moving with a run, but there wasn’t much space to operate. Kamario Taylor sailed one down the sideline, and then he was unable to evade Stone and Kreul on third down.
Taylor hasn’t looked accurate to start, which will certainly throw a wrench into Lebby’s aspirations to push the ball down the field.
Also, the Mississippi State punter is terrible.
— Chapman
11:10 1Q
Oklahoma begins drive from the MSU 44 and gets a 12 yard gain on first down thanks to a Isaiah Sategna jet sweep.
OU drive stalls after three Lloyd Avant rushes. Michael Fasusi appears healthy, he drove his man 10 yards up field on a four yard Avant rush.
Tate Sandell kicks a 42-yard field goal and makes it. 3-0 Sooners.
— Trantham
13:32 1Q
Oklahoma’s starters on offense:
Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Joseph — Harris
Carter — Sategna — Hansen — Choice
Mateer — Avant
— Chapman
13:32 1Q
Kamario Taylor goes deep on play number one to former Sooner Zion Ragins, but it falls incomplete. PJ Adebawore sacks Taylor on the next play and MSU is unable to convert on third and long.
OU begins drive on the 44 yard line thanks to a shank punt.
— Trantham
15:00 1Q
Oklahoma’s starters on defense:
Adebawore — Stone — Jackson — Wein
Powers — Lewis — Heinecke
Guillory — Robinson — P. Bowen — Haynes
— Chapman
Two minutes until kickoff
Mississippi State won the toss and Jeff Lebby’s crew takes the football.
Venables vs. Lebby up first in Starkville.
— Chapman
13 minutes until kickoff
Mississippi State's starting nickleback Isaac Smith is listed as out, so Oklahoma will face former player Kendel Dolby will get the start.
— Trantham
23 minutes until kickoff
Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is available and has been throwing during pregame warmups, but he's been more stationary and not running as much.
Both Taylor and running back Fluff Bothwell were announced as starters via the pregame hype video.
— Trantham
28 minutes until kickoff
Mississippi State just played an extensive hype video… for the cowbells.
Interesting!
(They are loud, and that’s without the east side of the stadium filling in yet).
— Chapman
40 minutes until kickoff
Here is the projected starting offensive line, left to right, per warmups:
Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Joseph — Harris
Heath Ozaeta is available, but it’s Peyton Joseph who is “running” with the 1’s on the field currently.
— Chapman
43 minutes until kickoff
Eddy Pierre-Louis still appears to have a brace on his right knee under his sweatpants, but he’s moving around as well as he has since sustaining the injury. He’s just walking around to offer some encouragement to his teammates during warmups, but we’ll see if he’s able to get closer to playing in the coming weeks.
— Chapman
78 minutes until kickoff
For once, it seems an availability report brings good news for Oklahoma.
Sophomore Michael Fasusi was not listed on the final report of the week, meaning he is available for today’s contest. Heath Ozaeta is also not on the report, so the duo could return to the lineup today.
Fasusi logged just 17 offensive snaps against UTEP, and he hasn’t played since.
Cornerback Eli Bowen was downgraded to out, however, so it’ll be back over to Trystan Haynes to fill in for the junior again today across from Courtland Guillory.
As reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and others, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is going to give it a go today.
We’ll find out just how healthy the young quarterback is soon, but he’ll have running back Fluff Bothwell alongside him in the backfield.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman