How Oklahoma’s ‘Culture’ Led Transfer WR Parker Livingstone to Norman

NORMAN — Parker Livingstone knew what to expect when he decided to cross Red River Rivalry lines.

Livingstone, who spent two years at Texas, transferred to Oklahoma after the 2025 season.

On one hand, Livingstone knew that he was joining one of college football’s most storied programs. On the other, the wideout expected vitriol from Texas’ fan base — and he received plenty of that.

“After I committed… my mom was like, ‘You’re about to get so much hate,’” Livingstone said.

Livingstone, though, planned ahead and ignored the outside noise.

“I deleted Instagram and Twitter, didn’t get back on until Jan. 17,” Livingstone said. “It’s just two passionate fan bases going at it, and I was happy to cross the Red River.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Livingstone was one of Texas’ top offensive players. He finished the season with 516 yards and six touchdowns on 29 catches, and he notably caught Texas’ only touchdown in its 14-7 loss to Ohio State.

Even after the promising season, Livingstone decided to explore other options. Between the return of star Ryan Wingo, the emergence of Emmett Mosley V and the Longhorns’ subsequent addition of Cam Coleman from the transfer portal, Texas’ wide receiver room became crowded.

Still, Livingstone looks back at his time in Austin fondly.

“It’s a great university, great program,” Livingstone said. “Had great players, great coaches, it just didn’t work out. I’m excited to be here.”

Before visiting — and eventually committing to — OU, Livingstone took a visit to Indiana.

Livingstone admitted that his trip to Bloomington was impressive. But as a Lucas, TX, native, Livingstone valued Oklahoma’s combination of championship-pedigree and proximity to home.

“Closer to home is one of the bigger things,” Livingstone said. “They preached the culture and family, and they live by it. That’s why I’m excited for it. I think being close to home, having familiar faces… I think those were the most important decisions.”

Livingstone is one of three wideouts who signed with Oklahoma from the portal, along with Trell Harris (Virginia) and Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State).

The Texas transfer stands 6-4, and he told Sooners On SI that his weight has already increased from 192 pounds to 203 in only a few months of the offseason.

Isaiah Sategna caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 and is expected to be a standout again in 2026. Harris comes to OU after logging 847 yards and five touchdowns for the Cavaliers last year.

Livingstone is the tallest member in the position group, and he believes that the versatility of the Sooners’ receiving corps will help elevate the offense.

“(OU quarterback John Mateer) was just like we haven’t had a tall receiver yet, so that was kind of a deciding factor,” Livingstone said. “I was like, ‘I’ll be the first; let’s go win.’”

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5. Livingstone will play against his former team on Oct. 10 for the 122nd installment of the Red River Rivalry.

Livingstone has done his best to block out the noise from disgruntled Texas fans. But based on the messages that he’s received in the last few weeks, he knows that he won’t be able to simply log off of social media when the Sooners battle the Longhorns.

“I’m still getting messages about it… I’m still getting tagged on TikToks,” Livingstone said. “It’s all talk at the end of the day.”