How to Watch No. 21 Oklahoma vs. Auburn
Oklahoma’s first SEC road trip is going to look a bit different than many thought it would at the start of the year.
Saturday’s trip to Auburn (2-2, 0-1 SEC) was supposed to be Jackson Arnold’s first road test.
When attention turns at ABC at 2:30 p.m. this weekend, it’s unclear Arnold will even lead the No. 21-ranked Sooners (3-1, 1-1) onto the field on their first offensive possession.
OU’s 25-15 loss to Tennessee wasn’t nearly that close due to the offense’s inability to move the football.
The Volunteers completely shut down Oklahoma’s running game, putting all the pressure on Arnold.
His response?
An interception and a pair of fumbles, both of which came directly after his defense handed the him the football, which resulted in Arnold getting benched.
Brent Venables and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell pulled the plug on the former 5-star recruit in favor of true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., and while the offensive line didn’t magically improve, Hawkins was able to move the ball a bit in the second half.
Hawkins completed 11-of-18 passes for 132 yards and a score, a much better showing than Arnold’s 7-for-16 for 54 yards and an interception.
The result?
Venables has a quarterback battle on his hands, and one that likely will alienate his first marquee offensive signee.
Getting a young quarterback ready for a first road start, regardless of who starts, will be difficult enough.
Littrell will have to throw a quarterback out there with no running game to support him and continued offensive line issues, which can quickly blow up just as it did against the Volunteers.
Oklahoma’s defense proved it could contain one of college football’s most explosive offenses.
The Sooners bottled up Tennessee’s running game and forced a pair of turnovers of their own.
It wasn’t enough, but that unit can keep OU in games.
Now it’ll be over to Venables and Littrell to find a way for the offense to score enough points to prevent a disastrous season with a bye week and a matchup against No. 1 Texas looming to start October.
Auburn isn’t without its own flaws.
The Tigers have swung from veteran quarterback Payton Thorne and Hank Brown.
Hugh Freeze’s team needs a win to close out Auburn’s lengthy homestand that started the year, as the Tigers won’t play at home again until November.
Auburn just lost to Arkansas 24-14 two weeks after falling 21-14 to California, and Freeze’s second season is already on the brink.
Whoever leaves Jordan-Hare Stadium without a victory will have plenty to sort out in the weeks to follow, making the game all that more important for Venables and the Sooners.
The decision between Hawkins and Arnold will dominate the week, but the real question will be if the Sooners can find a way to function on offense, because if not, OU’s first trip through the SEC will be catastrophic.
