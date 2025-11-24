How to Watch No. 8 Oklahoma vs. LSU
If the Sooners take care of business on Senior Day, they will punch their ticket back to the College Football Playoff.
It’s as simple as that.
Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2) hosts LSU (7-4, 3-4) in the final game of the regular season on Saturday in Norman.
Here are more details on the contest against the Tigers.
How to Watch the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners vs. the LSU Tigers
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Nov. 29
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 58 degrees and a 52 percent chance of showers
Last Time Out
Oklahoma’s defense produced another stellar performance on Saturday.
They shut down Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy to beat the Tigers 17-6 in Norman.
LSU stepped out of SEC play, but the Tigers struggled.
Western Kentucky pushed LSU at Tiger Stadium, but the Tigers held on for a 13-10 win on Saturday night.
Tigers to Know
Quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. has taken over for Garrett Nussmeier in recent weeks.
Van Buren completed 25-of-42 passes for 202 yards and one score, while also throwing an interception against Western Kentucky.
Running backs Caden Druham and Harlem Berry have split time. Durham leads the Tigers with 463 yards and three scores on 100 carries, but Berry also has 423 yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries.
Receiver Barion Brown paces LSU with 486 yards and one score on 49 catches, but tight end Trey’Dez Green leads the team with five receiving touchdowns.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- 'Grimy' Oklahoma Shows Plenty of Grit in Huge Win Over Missouri
- Brent Venables Sounds Off After Oklahoma RB's Gutsy Performance
- D-Line Highlights Oklahoma Position-by-Position Grades in Sooners' win Over Missouri
Neither Nic Anderson nor Bauer Sharp has made a massive impact this year after transferring to LSU from Oklahoma.
Sharp has caught 23 passes for 235 yards and two scores, and Anderson has 12 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Safety A.J. Haulcy leads the team with 82 total tackles and linebacker West Weeks is second on the team with 71 tackles.
Harold Perkins Jr. paces the defense with four sacks, and Whit Weeks has just 26 tackles after his season has been derailed by injury.
2024 Rewind
The Sooners were unable to build on their big victory over Alabama with a win in Death Valley to close the 2024 season.
LSU took a 24-17 lead into the locker room at halftime, and the Tigers shut out Oklahoma in the second half to win 37-17.
Sharp infamously threw an interception on a trick play with OU trailing 31-17 at the end of the third quarter, effectively ending the contest.
Series History
LSU holds a 3-1 advantage all-time against the Sooners.
Oklahoma won the first contest between the two programs — a 35-0 romp in the 1950 Sugar Bowl — but the Tigers have won all three battles since the turn of the century.
Nick Saban led LSU to a 21-14 win over the Sooners in the 2003 National Championship in the Sugar Bowl.
The next time the teams met, Joe Burrow shredded OU’s defense to win 63-28 in the 2019 College Football Playoff in Atlanta.
The Tigers’ victory last year extended the series lead to 3-1.