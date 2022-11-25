How to Watch: Oklahoma at Texas Tech

After securing a big time Bedlam win and a bowl berth a Saturday ago, the Sooners are on the road for the regular season finale. Oklahoma takes on Texas Tech in Lubbock looking for a seventh win and a chance to jump in a more notable bowl game.

Here’s how to watch Oklahoma’s last road test of the season:

What Time Does Oklahoma at Texas Tech Start?

The Sooners and Red Raiders kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock, TX.

What Channel Is Oklahoma at Texas Tech on?

OU-TTU will be carried by FS1.

How Can I Stream Oklahoma at Texas Tech?

Watch fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How Can I Listen to Oklahoma at Texas Tech?

Sooner Sports Radio Network (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard, Chris Plank).

Both the Sooners and Red Raiders come into the matchup with a 6-5 record after seasons of inconsistency. Texas Tech seems to have found positive momentum with back-to-back wins against Kansas and Iowa State to reach bowl eligibility. The quarterback situation has been a revolving door for Tech, but each of their three signal-callers is capable of getting the job done.

On the other hand, the Sooners had to dig deep defensively to hang on and beat the Cowboys after jumping out to a 28-0 first quarter lead. Oklahoma is still figuring out how to play complementary football after a year of ups-and-downs on each side of the ball.

A win would help both teams in bowl-game positioning and gives either OU or Texas Tech a chance to get to eight wins with an extra game. Night games in Lubbock can get a little weird, and there’s no reason to think Saturday’s evenly matched game will be any different.

