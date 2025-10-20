How to Watch Oklahoma's Top 15 Clash With Ole Miss
Oklahoma is once again at the center of an exciting weekend in the Southeastern Conference.
Brent Venables’ Sooners shook off the loss to Texas with a poised showing against South Carolina.
OU leaned on its running game and a dominant defensive showing to power past the Gamecocks 26-7 in the program’s first-ever trip to Williams-Brice Stadium, which set up a top 15 matchup and another first.
Ole Miss makes its inaugural trip to Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). Lane Kiffin’s squad notched a 26-14 win over the Sooners last year in Oxford, extending the Rebels’ all-time lead in the series to 2-0.
Mississippi first defeated Oklahoma 27-25 in the 1999 Independence Bowl in Bob Stoops’ first year in Norman.
Both teams look significantly different than the teams that contested last year’s matchup.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart moved on to the NFL, where he now starts for the New York Giants, while the OU starting quarterback, Jackson Arnold, is struggling at Auburn.
John Mateer replaced Arnold in Norman, and he also enjoyed a bounce-back performance over the weekend.
He wasn’t asked to push the ball too far downfield in his second start since undergoing hand surgery, but Mateer did plenty.
Mateer completed 18-of-26 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina, and he added 14 rushing yards on eight carries. Crucially, he avoided turning the ball over, which has been a small blip on even his best performances in an OU uniform so far.
True freshman running back Tory Blaylock got the biggest workload on the ground, carrying the ball 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Xavier Robinson paired with Blaylock to rush 11 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
The new Rebel leader is Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss.
He took hold of the starting quarterback spot for Ole Miss after Austin Simmons sustained an injury earlier this year, and Chambliss hasn’t looked back.
Chambliss has completed 62.7 percent of his passes this year for 1,549 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing only one interception. He’s also totaled 323 rushing yards and five scores on the ground on 70 carries.
He completed 19-of-36 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown in Saturday’s 43-35 loss to Georgia, which represented the first setback of the year for Ole Miss.
Texas A&M and Alabama remain the only two teams that have yet to lose in SEC play this year, and OU and Mississippi are two of six teams with one loss in conference play so far. Saturday’s battle between the Sooners and the Rebels represents another key matchup in the race to see which two teams will battle for the SEC Championship in Atlanta this winter.
How to Watch No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Oct. 25
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: A high of 68 degrees with a 30 percent chance of morning showers