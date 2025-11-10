How to Watch Oklahoma's Trip to Alabama That Carries Major CFP Implications
Oklahoma still holds its College Football Playoff destiny in its hands, but this weekend will be decisive.
The Sooners head to Tuscaloosa to challenge the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of Week 12’s biggest matchups.
OU (7-2, 3-2 SEC) was off last weekend while Alabama (8-1, 6-0) dispatched LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Here is more information about this weekend’s contest.
How to Watch No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL
- Date: Nov. 15
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 76 degrees
Last Time Out
Oklahoma enjoyed its second bye week of the year following the Sooners’ 33-27 win over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.
OU’s offense came alive in the second half, led by another standout performance by running back Xavier Robinson, and the Sooner defense frustrated Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s high-powered offense.
While Brent Venables’ team rested up, the Crimson Tide hosted LSU in the Tigers’ first game since firing head coach Brian Kelly.
Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-35 passing to help push Alabama past LSU 20-9.
Crimson Tide Players to Know
Simpson, like the rest of his team, has responded nicely since Alabama’s Week 1 defeat at Florida State.
He’s a Heisman Trophy candidate after completing 66.9 percent of his passes this year for 2,461 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing just one interception.
His favorite targets are receivers Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams.
Bernard leads the Crimson Tide with 605 yards and six touchdowns on 41 receptions, while Williams has added 528 yards and four scores on 36 catches despite missing time earlier this season due to a concussion.
Linebacker Justin Jefferson leads the defense with 54 total tackles, and he’s added two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Fellow loinebacker Yhonzae Pierre paces the team with six sacks, and defensive lineman LT Overton has also added four sacks in 2025.
2024 Rewind
For one night, the Sooners were able to push aside their 2024 struggles and play a complete game to down Alabama.
Oklahoma prevailed 24-3 on Senior Night at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, a victory that was capped off by a pick six from Kip Lewis with 8:05 left in the third quarter.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold led the Sooners with 131 yards on 25 rushes, and running back Xavier Robinson added 107 yards and two scores on 18 carries.
The OU defense held Bernard to 60 yards on four catches and Williams to 37 yards on two catches, with Eli Bowen getting the assignment to slow down Williams.
Series History
Oklahoma enjoys a 4-2-1 all-time series lead over the Crimson Tide.
Alabama won the first meeting between the two college football powers in the 1963 Orange Bowl, then the two programs played to a 24-24 tie in the 1970 Bluebonnet Bowl.
OU swept the home-and-home in 2002 and 2003, then Trevor Knight led the Sooners to a 45-31 victory in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.
Kyler Murray was able to lead Oklahoma past Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff, as Alabama won the semifinal matchup 45-34 at the Orange Bowl, before the Sooners took the victory in last year’s first SEC matchup between the two blue bloods.