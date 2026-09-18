Oklahoma's One Big Thing is to Pick an Offensive Identity and Fast Against New Mexico

NORMAN — Oklahoma is short on time.

Following last week’s disappointing loss to Michigan, the Sooners have to work out any offensive kinks immediately.

Georgia looms on the horizon, with a battle against Texas two Saturdays after that.

If the rankings froze today, that chalks up to a road battle against the No. 2 team in the country, and a Red River Shootout against the top-ranked Longhorns.

Now is not the time to flinch.

The direction of Ben Arbuckle’s offense has taken center stage since the Sooners put up 10 points — two less than Western Michigan — in Ann Arbor.

Everyone has to play better. That’s the given.

John Mateer, in the middle of his third season starting for Arbuckle, can’t sail passes high over the middle of the field. He must also execute on simple plays — dump-off screens and quick horizontal passes.

Though he’s yet to light up the scoreboard against a Power 4 opponent, he can and has played much better than what he showed for 60 minutes last Saturday.

OU’s offensive line must improve. The Sooners are dealing with injuries up front, which includes Jake Maikkula and Ryan Fodje battling through pain and future NFL tackle Michael Fasusi missing time.

Neither the Bulldogs nor Texas will care if Oklahoma’s offensive line is beat up, so Bill Bedenbaugh must find answers.

The running backs have yet to get going, whether by lack of opportunity (Lloyd Avant) or because they look sluggish (Xavier Robinson).

Receiver Trell Harris is hurt, meaning Elijah Thomas or Parker Livingstone or Mackenzie Alleyne must fill the void.

Arbuckle has to decide what he wants his 2026 offense to look like.

Does he want it to resemble the unit that took the field against UTEP, utilizing tight ends Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers together? Or does he want to lean on the playbook he brought to Norman, much like Oklahoma did against Michigan?

Somehow, some way, OU must find a running game to support Mateer. It’s no secret inside the walls of the Switzer Center, but the offense must take steps forward Saturday night against a well-coached New Mexico defense.

“Last year's team, we started figuring out what — how do we need to win. I mean, that identity wasn't developed until three quarters or so into the season,” coach Brent Venables said Tuesday.

One non-conference defeat doesn’t take away any major goals for the Sooners, but they can’t afford to wait much longer to figure out their identity in 2026.

“What I can appreciate about that group a year ago is that many of those same players that are here can learn about is when you know you have some disappointment, which we did middle of the year and lost a couple of close games back-to-back in Texas and Ole Miss, and our guys responded and did some really tough, challenging things, and we continue to get better and found a way to win. And that's what I expect this group of guys to do.

“We're a program that's built on toughness, and we're built to stick together. We're built to respond, and the most important thing right now isn't about what we say about last Saturday. It's about what we do moving forward."

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