Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's SEC Opener Against Georgia

The kickoff time for Oklahoma's Week 4 matchup with Georgia was set Monday afternoon.

The Sooners and the Bulldogs will meet at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 26. The game will either be broadcast on ABC or ESPN.

OU has plenty of work to do to clean things up before traveling to Athens to open SEC play.

Brent Venables' Sooners fell to Michigan 17-10 on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor.

Quarterback John Mateer struggled, and the offense never got into rhythm in the first half.

Mateer did connect on his first nine pass attempts in the second half, but then the offense stalled out again after tying the game at 10-10. Mateer's lone interception on Saturday was returned to the 6-yard line, and the Wolverines punched in the game-winning score two plays later.

Georgia, on the other hand, has rolled through its first two contests of the year, albeit against lesser competition.

The No. 2 Bulldogs blew out Tennessee State 63-3 in Week 1, and Kirby Smart's team followed that up with a 70-20 win over Western Kentucky this past Saturday.

Georgia will have to travel to Arkansas this week to open conference play, but the Razorbacks have been embarrassing in their first two contests in 2026.

Arkansas put a poor first half behind them to beat North Alabama 31-14 in Week 1 before getting trounced last week 43-10 at the hands of No. 20 Utah.

The Sooners close the non-conference portion of their regular season this Saturday against New Mexico (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

Beyond the tilt with the Bulldogs, the Red River Rivalry looms.

Despite Saturday's disappointing showing in Ann Arbor, Venables said things aren't suddenly more difficult the rest of the way.

"It's no more difficult than it was two weeks ago," Venables said after the loss to Michigan. "It’s the same schedule, and our guys are ready for it. They understand the challenge. Looking forward to the challenge. Looking forward to getting an opportunity to go back out and compete again. This is a group of players and coaches that got the right stuff to them.

"They're not going to be fearful of all of a sudden you lost a one-score game on the road in front of 107,000 people. You lost the game where you had an opportunity late with the ball to go down and tie it up. There's no worry or doubt or fatalistic mindset. That's not this locker room."

Oklahoma's bye week will come between the trips to Athens and the yearly trek south to the Cotton Bowl.

The Sept. 26 clash between the Sooners and the Bulldogs will be OU's first trip to take on Georgia, and it will be the first meeting between either program on a campus site. The only prior matchup between the two teams came in the 2017 College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs defeated OU 54-48 in double overtime at the Rose Bowl in Baker Mayfield's final contest in Crimson and Cream.



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