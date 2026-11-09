How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Oklahoma’s 2026 cycle continues.

The Sooners have alternated between wins and losses all year, and Saturday’s showing in The Swamp got OU back in the win column as Jason Witten’s interim offensive coordinator debut was successful.

The offense scored on three of its four possessions in the first half, then OU embarked on a 20-play touchdown drive to chew nearly 13 minutes off the clock and ice the game.

Now Brent Venables’ team looks to break the trend by taking down Mississippi in Oklahoma’s penultimate home game of the season.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Mississippi

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Date: Nov. 14

Nov. 14 Time: 3:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 67 degrees

Last Time Out

Oklahoma’s first trip to Gainesville provided fun memories for the fans who traveled.

The defense dominated Florida and Witten’s group handled business to piece together an impressive 23-7 victory.

Quarterback John Mateer played turnover-free, and the Sooners took star running back Jaden Baugh out of the game, and the Gators were unable to win through the air.

While Oklahoma lived it up in The Swamp, Ole Miss was completely dismantled by Georgia.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead before throttling down to coast to a 42-7 victory.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Trinidad Chambliss completed 18-of-34 passes for 170 yards and one interception, and Mississippi rushed for just 66 yards.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ran for 295 yards on 48 carries, led by a 107-yard effort from Nate Frazier.

Who to Know for Mississippi

Despite Saturday’s tough showing, Chambliss is still the straw that stirs the drink.

He’s completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,359 yards and 18 touchdowns, though he’s thrown nine interceptions.

Running back Kewan Lacy has been on the shelf recently, so Makhi Frazier has stepped up in his absence. Frazier is second on the team in both carries (72) and rushing yards (365), though he’s yet to rush for a touchdown.

Receiver Deuce Alexander leads the way with 48 catches for 669 yards and five scores, and second-leading receiver Horation Fields also has five touchdowns.

Linebacker Keaton Thomas leads the team with 55 total tackles. Defensive end Blake Purchase has 4.5 sacks, and linebacker Suntarine Perkins has 3.5 sacks.

2025 Rewind

Lane Kiffin emerged victorious over Venables again in 2025.

Mississippi won 34-26 on Owen Field behind a 315-yard passing performance from Chambliss and two rushing touchdowns from Lacy.

Running back Xavier Robinson gave OU life in the third quarter. He totaled 109 yards and two scores on nine carries on the day, but ultimately Oklahoma’s comeback effort fell short.

Series History

Ole Miss has won all three meetings between the two programs.

Oklahoma first fell to Mississippi in the 1999 Independence Bowl before dropping the home-and-home played across the previous two seasons.

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