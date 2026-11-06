Staff Picks: Will Oklahoma Get Back on Track at No. 24 Florida?

John Hoover

The Gators have an impressive resume, having beaten No. 4 Ole Miss 52-28 at The Swamp, then going on the road to Austin and taking down No. 7 Texas 27-24 — one week after OU beat them in Dallas — on a night the underwhelming Florida defense overwhelmed Arch Manning and the Longhorns, sacking him five times, limiting UT to 2-of-10 on third down (they had 13 first downs total) and holding the Horns to 272 total yards. But they were also blown out in back-to-back losses to No. 25 Missouri and unranked South Carolina, which preceded last week's 27-8 loss to No. 3 Georgia. Oklahoma is a touchdown underdog to Florida, but the Sooners are the best defense the Gators face. Still, OU may be reeling after its worst defensive performance in years in the blowout loss to South Carolina — which included an incomprehensible 25 missed tackles (usually 10 is a bad number). OU’s first trip to The Swamp will be punctuated by another big game from Gators RB Jaden Baugh, who’s third in the SEC at 100.3 rushing yards per game and first with 13 rushing TDs.

Final score: Florida 28, Oklahoma 21

Ryan Chapman

Things could get gross Saturday night. Florida has officially made a quarterback change, and Tramell Jones Jr. could be without a pair of key weapons to pair with an already banged up offensive line. Oklahoma's offense has been so bad it got its coordinator fired, but Jason Witten has never called plays collegiately and John Mateer is still likely the quarterback the Sooners will roll with. OU's defense needs to bounce back after its tackling struggles last week, but even an improved showing could see Gator running back Jaden Baugh have enough success to push Jon Sumrall's team across the finish line.

Final: Florida 16, Oklahoma 13

Carson Field

OU is set up for further disaster as it heads to the swamp. Jason Witten will serve as the Sooners’ play caller for the first time at the college level, John Mateer is still the quarterback and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is one of the nation’s most hostile atmospheres. But amid the weirdness, I expect OU to win this game. Teams often come out more inspired after a notable firing, and I predict Witten will lead a creative game plan as he auditions for the full-time offensive coordinator role. Florida’s offense is good — but it is also prone to turning the ball over. If the Sooners are able to put pressure on Tramell Jones Jr. early, it will create a long day for the Gators’ offense.

Final: Oklahoma 24, Florida 20

Ryan Aber

The Sooners figure to get a little boost from Jason Witten's playcalling, but don't expect massive changes in either scheme or production here. The offensive line still has its issues, John Mateer hasn't been consistent at all, and neither of the other quarterbacks have experience in games like this. But Oklahoma's defense does figure to have a bounce-back game after struggling to contain LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina offense. The tackling will be better, and Florida's offense is in a bit of flux itself with Tramell Jones Jr. expected to make his second start of the season at quarterback and Florida's offensive line struggling in recent weeks. But the Gators still have plenty of talent, especially on the offensive side, and The Swamp is one of the toughest environments in college football. That's a tough position for a reeling team to be placed in. The game will be close into the second half but the Gators figure to pull away and hand Oklahoma its second consecutive defeat.

Final: Florida 24, Oklahoma 14

Brady Trantham

A new offensive coordinator doesn't change the fact that John Mateer is still QB1 at OU. Mateer gives Oklahoma their best shot in any game, but in 20 games as the Sooner signal caller, it is apparent that he simply isn't very good. A coaching change can, in theory, help him in spots, but if OU needs their QB to make a play in a tight game, chances are he will make that play — just for the other team. Florida sticks to the run and gets Oklahoma on a few explosives and rides it to an easy win.

Final: Florida 27, Oklahoma 16

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