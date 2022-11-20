How Veteran Leadership Won the Day for Oklahoma's Defense in Bedlam

On Senior Night, Oklahoma’s defensive veterans paced the unit’s best game of the season.

OU withstood 102 offensive snaps from the Oklahoma State Cowboys, holding its No. 22-ranked rival to just three scores to help secure the 28-13 Bedlam victory in Norman.

Transfer cornerback C.J. Coldon set the tone on OSU’s second offensive drive of the night.

Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders appeared to be on a different wavelength from receiver Jaden Bray, as Bray cut back short toward his quarterback while Sanders threw a fade pass toward the sideline.

Coldon stayed with the football, tracking it down near midfield and hauling in Oklahoma’s first of four interceptions.

The pick was only the beginning for Coldon, as the Wyoming transfer finished the game with seven total tackles and three pass breakups.

Sanders’ night was bookended with interceptions thrown to Oklahoma defenders who were honored in the home finale.

Linebacker DaShaun White finally sealed the game for the Sooners with a late interception of his own, capping off a night where he finished with eight tackles and a sack.

“That was the gift of all gifts, to be honest with you,” White said after the game. “I was just in post. He overthrew the guy and it was pretty easy to catch that one. It was a special moment, to be honest. I did want to make a big sort of play in this game. It felt good."

The night carried extra meaning for White considering the difficulties the 2022 season has brought for the entire program.

“I've kind of been emotional little bit for a few weeks now,” White said. “It's really starting to set in that we walk in here, it's going to be Monday and the board is gonna say five days left or five days and practices left this season. It just kind of continues to settle in how surreal it is that this is coming to an end. Such a big, exciting chapter of my life is coming to a close."

One of White’s fellow senior linebackers, David Ugwoegbu, captained Oklahoma on Saturday night while also leading the team in tackles.

The inside linebacker paced the defense with 10 tackles, teaming up on a tackle for loss and adding a quarterback hurry to help continue and apply the pressure on Sanders.

“I think what means the most is the fact that it was our last night in the Palace,” Ugwoegbu said. “… But it just meant a lot because it was the last one in the Palace and the last one for the seniors. So it's good to send them out with a win.”

OU’s pass rush didn’t just come from the second level either, as the defensive line played likely their best game of the season as well.

Jordan Kelley often found himself in the Oklahoma State backfield as the Tulsa senior finished his last Bedlam with six tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Remarkably, senior safety Justin Broiles was cleared to take the field after a scary hyperextended knee last week in Morgantown, WV, and the veteran safety took advantage of his last appearance on Owen Field.

Broiles registered five tackles, and also added a tackle for loss in the win.

Not everyone who went through with the Senior Day festivities is guaranteed to be leaving the program after this year, but a few of those defenders stood out as well.

Cornerback Woodi Washington didn’t match his pair of interceptions off Sanders from last year, but he still had an excellent night. Washington was responsible for one defended pass while also finishing tied with White for third on the team with eight tackles.

Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was also recognized before the game, and he was able to lay hits on Sanders a few times throughout the night. Redmond totaled two quarterback hurries and a sack, pushing the pocket on Sanders to help keep the Oklahoma State signal caller uncomfortable all night.

The Bedlam win meant a lot to head coach Brent Venables, as he was happy to get to see the senior class walk off the field in Norman one last time with their heads held high.

“Having that (Bedlam) trophy means a lot to these players, the seniors going out as winners their last time in The Palace,” he said. “It means a lot to those guys. They’ve invested a ton in their careers. I told them early in the day this will be a day that you’ll never forget. Regardless of what your records are and things of that nature, having a chance to redeem ourselves from a year ago, winning this game, the challenge of what it takes to win.

“ … A really cool night for me. To be a part of this as the head coach and watch these seniors walk off the field holding the trophy and just having some joy. Got a long ways to go but this was another step in the right direction.”

