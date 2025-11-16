If Oklahoma's Offense Can Find Another Level, the Sooners Can Shake Up the CFP
TUSCALOOSA, AL — Oklahoma’s offense did just enough to beat Alabama.
But if the Sooners want to truly dream of a late-season surge through the College Football Playoff, Ben Arbuckle’s unit must round into form.
OU’s 212 total yards were the fewest in a win since the Sooners put up 206 yards in the 14-3 victory over Texas in 2001.
“(Alabama) had their guys ready to play, and we did a lot of really good things whenever it mattered,” Arbuckle said after Saturday’s 23-21 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium. “Big thing we didn't turn the ball over. That team's number one in the league and causing turnovers, and we didn't give the ball back. So that's a big credit to those kids in there, taking the ball security and the ball respect seriously this week. And so we didn't do that.”
Taking care of the football was a huge part of OU’s win.
But Oklahoma’s offense can take a bit of the pressure off of its defense by taking a few steps forward.
Quarterback John Mateer threw for 138 yards and completed 15-of-23 attempts.
Before his hand operation, Mateer threw for 270 yards and a touchdown against Michigan and 271 yards and a touchdown against Auburn.
Read More Oklahoma 23, Alabama 21
- Like Its Head Coach, Oklahoma Showed Grit, Toughness and 'Sheer Will' to Topple Alabama
- Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts for the Sooners' Big Win Against Alabama
- Oklahoma's Bowen Brothers Turned the Tide in Alabama
Since the procedure, he’s thrown for 200 yards twice (Texas and Ole Miss), and he’s not thrown for more than 225 yards.
Mateer did score on a crucial 20-yard run two plays after Jaydan Hardy forced a fumble on a punt, though, showing that OU’s offense can still get the job done when the defense hands it favorable field position.
“I thought (Mateer) was really efficient in a lot of key moments,” Arbuckle said. “Didn't really put the ball in harm's way — maybe one time put the ball in harm's way. But other than that, he was really efficient. Didn't turn the ball over. Thought he ran really tough and ultimately made the plays that needed to be made to win.”
OU’s longest offensive drive of the game was an eight-play, 41-yard series that culminated in a field goal to start the second half.
The Sooners only went three-and-out twice, but OU struggled to extend any lead without getting set up in prime field position courtesy of a defensive turnover or a big special teams play.
Oklahoma couldn’t get anything going on the ground, either.
Xavier Robinson finished as the leading rusher with 34 yards on 10 carries as the sophomore fought through a leg injury that sent him to the injury tent in the second half.
As a team, OU finished with 74 yards on the ground.
“We need to get in the end zone more,” Mateer said, “and it starts with me—just being more efficient, pulling the trigger. I had one, and I missed it. I had a couple, and I missed it. I’ll be better.”
The good news is the offense doesn’t have to be that much better.
Turn one field goal into a touchdown against both Tennessee and Alabama, and the victories get more comfortable in the closing moments.
In the end, the Sooners still notched incredible back-to-back victories at Neyland Stadium and Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Since losing to Ole Miss, OU has been in full playoff mode, and Mateer believes the team has what it takes to keep improving and make noise the rest of November and beyond.
“When you have belief, it’s a powerful thing,” Mateer said. “We don’t fold, and we don’t turn on each other when anything goes bad.”