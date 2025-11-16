Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts for the Sooners' Big Win Against Alabama
It wasn't pretty, but the Oklahoma Sooners found themselves in a multiple-round boxing match with the Alabama Crimson Tide — not a beauty pageant.
As is always the story with the 2025 Sooners, the defense led the effort. Eli Bowen, who had perhaps the play of the game with an 87-yard pick-six in the first quarter, was graded out the third highest on defense with a 75 on 52 snaps per Pro Football Focus.
The fact that Bowen was the third-highest rated Sooner is a testament to how well the defense played
Defensive Back Reggie Powers III led the day with an 80.8 overall grade on 33 snaps. His coverage ability shined through with 79.7 rating — the highest on the team.
Kip Lewis continued his stellar play with a phenomnial game harassing Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson. Lewis' seven tackles and two sacks led the team, while his PFF score landed at 78.7 on 47 snaps.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Sooners' defense:
Defense
- CB Courtland Guillory, 68 snaps (66.3 overall grade)
- DE Taylor Wein, 50 (69.7)
- S Peyton Bowen, 60 (60.1)
- S Robert Spears-Jennings, 56 (67.3)
- CB Eli Bowen, 52 (75.0)
- DE Marvin Jones Jr., 50 (59.8)
- DT David Stone, 47 (65.1)
- LB Owen Heinecke, 47 (57.2)
- LB Kip Lewis, 47 (78.7)
- DT Gracen Halton, 46 (63.9)
- S Kendal Daniels, 45 (56.4)
- DT Damonic Williams, 38 (71.6)
- S Reggie Powers III, 33 (80.8)
- DE Adepoju Adebawore, 33 (65.5)
- LB Sammy Omosigho, 30 (62.5)
- LB Kobie McKinzie, 30 (52.9)
- CB Devon Jordan, 25 (66.1)
- LB Michael Boganowski, 21 (68.4)
- S Jaydan Hardy, 18 (68.4)
- DT Jayden Jackson, 12 (63.0)
- DE Danny Okoye, 10 (53.3)
- DE Markus Strong, 9 (55.0)
- CB Jacobe Johnson, 9 (68.7)
Offense
Remember the part about it not being pretty?
The Sooner offense did what it needed to do — play clean football. They didn't turn the ball over and kept John Mateer (54 snaps with a 64.8 overall grade) upright.
The star of the offense is the line. For the second game in a row, the Sooners rolled out three freshmen, two true and one redshirt, and won their fair share of battles. Senior Febechi Nwaiwu led the unit with a 64.3 overall grade on all 54 offensive snaps.
Isaiah Sategna III started his day off with an explosive punt return to get the Sooners in the red zone, but was held in check for the most part. He finished with a 48.5 overall grade on 47 snaps.
Here are the snap counts and overall grades for the Sooner offense:
- LT Michael Fasusi, 54 snaps (62.4 overall grade)
- LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 54 (60.0)
- QB John Mateer, 54 (64.8)
- C Jake Maikkula, 54 (61.2)
- RG Febechi Nwaiwu, 54 (64.3)
- WR Deion Burks, 49 (54.7)
- WR Isaiah Sategna III, 47 (48.5)
- RT Ryan Fodje, 40 (65.7)
- WR Javonnie Gibson, 36 (62.6)
- TE Jaren Kanak, 34 (69.0)
- RB Xavier Robinson, 33 (62.8)
- RB Tory Blaylock, 23 (50.9)
- TE Kaden Helms, 20 (40.2)
- WR Jer’Michael Carter, 16 (65.5)
- RT Derek Simmons, 14 (65.3)
- TE Carson Kent, 8 (59.6)
- WR Jacob Jordan, 2 (57.6)
- WR Ivan Carreon, 1 (60.0)
- WR Keontez Lewis, 1 (58.4)