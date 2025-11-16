All Sooners

Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts for the Sooners' Big Win Against Alabama

Timely plays made on both sides by key players led to an upset victory for the Sooners.

Brady Trantham

Michael Boganowski (25) and defensive back Reggie Powers III
Michael Boganowski (25) and defensive back Reggie Powers III / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
It wasn't pretty, but the Oklahoma Sooners found themselves in a multiple-round boxing match with the Alabama Crimson Tide — not a beauty pageant.

As is always the story with the 2025 Sooners, the defense led the effort. Eli Bowen, who had perhaps the play of the game with an 87-yard pick-six in the first quarter, was graded out the third highest on defense with a 75 on 52 snaps per Pro Football Focus.

The fact that Bowen was the third-highest rated Sooner is a testament to how well the defense played

Defensive Back Reggie Powers III led the day with an 80.8 overall grade on 33 snaps. His coverage ability shined through with 79.7 rating — the highest on the team.

Reggie Powers III, Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Powers III / David Leong-Imagn Images

Kip Lewis continued his stellar play with a phenomnial game harassing Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson. Lewis' seven tackles and two sacks led the team, while his PFF score landed at 78.7 on 47 snaps.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Sooners' defense:

Defense

  • CB Courtland Guillory, 68 snaps (66.3 overall grade)
  • DE Taylor Wein, 50 (69.7)
  • S Peyton Bowen, 60 (60.1)
  • S Robert Spears-Jennings, 56 (67.3)
  • CB Eli Bowen, 52 (75.0)
  • DE Marvin Jones Jr., 50 (59.8)
  • DT David Stone, 47 (65.1)
  • LB Owen Heinecke, 47 (57.2)
  • LB Kip Lewis, 47 (78.7)
  • DT Gracen Halton, 46 (63.9)
  • S Kendal Daniels, 45 (56.4)
  • DT Damonic Williams, 38 (71.6)
  • S Reggie Powers III, 33 (80.8)
  • DE Adepoju Adebawore, 33 (65.5)
  • LB Sammy Omosigho, 30 (62.5)
  • LB Kobie McKinzie, 30 (52.9)
  • CB Devon Jordan, 25 (66.1)
  • LB Michael Boganowski, 21 (68.4)
  • S Jaydan Hardy, 18 (68.4)
  • DT Jayden Jackson, 12 (63.0)
  • DE Danny Okoye, 10 (53.3)
  • DE Markus Strong, 9 (55.0)
  • CB Jacobe Johnson, 9 (68.7)

Offense

Remember the part about it not being pretty?

The Sooner offense did what it needed to do — play clean football. They didn't turn the ball over and kept John Mateer (54 snaps with a 64.8 overall grade) upright.

The star of the offense is the line. For the second game in a row, the Sooners rolled out three freshmen, two true and one redshirt, and won their fair share of battles. Senior Febechi Nwaiwu led the unit with a 64.3 overall grade on all 54 offensive snaps.

John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
John Mateer / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Isaiah Sategna III started his day off with an explosive punt return to get the Sooners in the red zone, but was held in check for the most part. He finished with a 48.5 overall grade on 47 snaps.

Here are the snap counts and overall grades for the Sooner offense:

  • LT Michael Fasusi, 54 snaps (62.4 overall grade)
  • LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 54 (60.0)
  • QB John Mateer, 54 (64.8)
  • C Jake Maikkula, 54 (61.2)
  • RG Febechi Nwaiwu, 54 (64.3)
  • WR Deion Burks, 49 (54.7)
  • WR Isaiah Sategna III, 47 (48.5)
  • RT Ryan Fodje, 40 (65.7)
  • WR Javonnie Gibson, 36 (62.6)
  • TE Jaren Kanak, 34 (69.0)
  • RB Xavier Robinson, 33 (62.8)
  • RB Tory Blaylock, 23 (50.9)
  • TE Kaden Helms, 20 (40.2)
  • WR Jer’Michael Carter, 16 (65.5)
  • RT Derek Simmons, 14 (65.3)
  • TE Carson Kent, 8 (59.6)
  • WR Jacob Jordan, 2 (57.6)
  • WR Ivan Carreon, 1 (60.0)
  • WR Keontez Lewis, 1 (58.4)

Brady Trantham
BRADY TRANTHAM

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.

