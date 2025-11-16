Oklahoma's Bowen Brothers Turned the Tide in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL — The Bowen family enjoyed their trip to Tuscaloosa.
Oklahoma’s sibling defensive backs, Peyton and Eli Bowen, both made massive plays in the Sooners’ 23-21 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
Younger brother Eli made the first momentum-swinging play of the game.
One snap after OU linebacker Kobie McKinzie was unable to recover a fumble that Reggie Powers forced, Brent Venables dialed up some pressure.
Linebacker Kip Lewis rushed quarterback Ty Simpson, forcing a fast throw.
The ball landed in the hands of Eli Bowen, and he returned it 87 yards to put the No. 11-ranked Sooners on top 10-0.
“It was huge. Look at the game, comes down to the one possession there,” Venables said after the win. “That was critical. Huge play.
“… They got the protection wrong. They threw the ball quickly. Kip was unblocked. Our guys were ready for it, zone concept and had zone eyes and saw the ball coming. It was huge.”
The interception was the first of three turnovers OU would force during the game.
“It was a blessing,” Eli Bowen said. “It was just a blessing to be honest. I’ve got to give props to (Robert Spears-Jennings for) banging the receiver. Not letting him be able to catch the ball. Letting me catch it. I mean, from there it was just my instincts taking over. Making plays.”
Peyton Bowen saved his big moment for Oklahoma’s last defensive snap of the game.
Alabama faced fourth-and-6 on its own 48-yard line, and Simpson looked to his left to find one of his favorite targets, Ryan Williams.
He threw the ball low to Williams, but Peyton Bowen closed the ground and broke up the pass to give the ball back to OU’s offense.
Three quick kneel-downs later, and the Sooners had snapped Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak.
“So I was actually supposed to be on the running back,” Peyton Bowen said of the final defensive play. “But Kendal Daniels was like, ‘Hey Peyton, you go get ‘em.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, fine. C’mon let's go play ball.’
“… I knew they thought we were going to blitz them, so they were going to try and get the ball out quick and I had help inside, so I shaded outside and just made the play.”
The play helped secure Oklahoma’s highest-ranked road victory since the Sooners knocked off Ohio State in the Horseshoe, and Peyton Bowen celebrated by pretending to put a crown on his head.
“I was so hype. I’m his biggest fan. I was so happy for him. And then his little crown celebration — He’s the Homecoming King,” Eli Bowen said in a nod to Alabama electing to make OU its homecoming game in 2025.
The victory opens up every door for the Sooners.
Oklahoma will vault up the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, and if it secures wins over Missouri and LSU to close the regular season, the Sooners will return to the CFP for the first time since 2019.
Venables’ team will even have a chance to host a first-round game in Norman thanks to the consecutive road victories over Tennessee and Alabama.
Both road wins were fueled by defensive touchdowns, turnovers and lights-out play by Venables’ group.
The Sooners once thanked the late great Mrs. Selmon.
On the flight back from Tuscaloosa, everyone in Crimson and Cream will be thankful for Mrs. Bowen.
“Oh yeah,” OU quarterback John Mateer said. “… They’re obviously great football players and great humans, great teammates. You can count on ‘em.”