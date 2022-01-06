In Memoriam: Former Sooner All-American, Dallas Cowboy Great Ralph Neely Dies at 78

After a decorated college career at OU, Neely played in four Super Bowls, more than any other former Sooner, and spent 13 seasons anchoring the Dallas Cowboys offensive line.

Ralph Neely, one of the most decorated and accomplished NFL players in the history of the Oklahoma Sooners, died Wednesday. He was 78.

Neely's death was announced by his NFL club, the Dallas Cowboys.

Neely played at OU from 1962-64, was a two-time All-Big Eight Conference offensive tackle, made second-team All-America in 1963 and was consensus All-America in 1964 before going on to a memorable career with the Cowboys.

Neely, born in Little Rock, AR, and raised in Farmington, NM, played for Bud Wilkinson and Gomer Jones.

Ralph Neely SI / Talk of Fame Network

He was a second-round pick of the Baltimore Colts in the NFL and also a second round pick of the Houston Oilers in the AFL.

In 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Neely went on to two Pro Bowls, was a four-time All-Pro and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s. He played right tackle during his first five seasons, then played left tackle during his final eight.

Neely also anchored a Dallas offensive line that won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII, although he missed the 1971 Super Bowl with a broken leg suffered in a motorcycle accident. Neely retired following the Cowboys’ Super Bowl victory over Denver at the end of the 1976 season.

Neely played in 172 NFL games and played in more Super Bowls (four) than any other former Sooner.

At OU, Neely was among a handful of Sooners who were infamously suspended from the 1964-65 Gator Bowl against Florida State. Neely, fullback Jim Grisham and halfbacks Lance Rentzel and Wes Skidgel signed an undated contract with an agent prior to the Sooners’ bowl game against the Seminoles, who went on to beat the Sooners 36-19.

The irony of Neely’s deal was that when news broke that he had signed with the agent while still in college and had taken money as a signing bonus from the Oilers, the Colts traded his NFL rights to Dallas. He negotiated and signed with the Cowboys, then reportedly returned the signing bonus to the Oilers.

Neely was the Big Eight’s Sophomore Lineman of the Year in 1962.

Last May, SI Sooners ranked Neely as the No. 1 offensive lineman all-time among former Sooners.