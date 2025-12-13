Oklahoma's Tate Sandell Wins Lou Groza Award, First Sooner Winner in Program History

Tate Sandell made history Friday night as the University of Oklahoma’s first winner of the Lou Groza Award, college football’s most prestigious honor for kickers.

The lefty kicker from Port Neches, TX, rewrote the record books for both Oklahoma and the Southeastern Conference in 2025, becoming a weapon for the College Football Playoff-bound Sooners. Sandell's 23 consecutive field goals broke the OU record for consecutive made field goals (18 by Gabe Brkic in 2019-2020) — also good for second in a single season in the SEC.

The Walter Camp All-American team was also announced during the awards show. Sandell finished as a second team All-American, with fellow Lou Groza Award finalist Kansei Matsuzawa from the University of Hawaii getting the nod for first team.

Sandell was named first team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

“Every kicker dreams of winning the Lou Groza Award, so I'm deeply honored to be this year's recipient,” Sandell said in an OU press release. “I watch the presentation every year, so being able to have my name etched into the history books as a Groza Award winner and to be recognized as of one of the best kickers for a legendary Oklahoma program is nothing short of God's great work. He continues to work miracles in my life every day and gets all the credit. I also credit my parents, brother, sister, girlfriend and grandparents. They have shaped me into the person I am today and continue to challenge and support me.

“I'm also incredibly grateful to Coach (Doug) Deakin and Coach (Brent) Venables for entrusting my leg to do the job. And winning this award would never have happened without my incredible teammates, especially long snapper Ben Anderson and holder Jacob Ulrich. The three of us have an amazing bond on and off the field, and they are equally responsible for the success of our kicking unit. I'm excited to continue my amazing season with all my teammates and coaches.”

Sandell's value wasn't just in his consistency, but in his range. As Oklahoma’s offense began to stall in October, it became clear that once John Mateer pushed the Sooners past midfield, they were in Sandell territory.

The University of Texas-San Antonio transfer was perfect from long-distance — 7-of-7 from 50-plus yards. That stretch of booming kicks etched Sandell’s name atop Oklahoma’s record books and put him ahead of every kicker in the country from that distance.

His performance in OU's win at Tennessee also helped set the stage for the Sooners' “Red November” run. He tied a school-single-game record against the Volunteers with his four field goals (55, 51, 40, 55 yards), twice tied the Neyland Stadium record for longest field goal (55 yards) and became the first FBS kicker since 2021 to make three 50-plus-yard field goals in a game (which tied the FBS record).

In a sarcastic era where it's easy to make fun of inconsistent “college kickers,” Sandell was a pivotal player for Venables' 2025 turnaround.

The Sooner football program is littered with championships, acheivments and just about every award you can think of. Surprisingly, despite a history of great kickers and clutch moments, the Lou Groza Award had always evaded Oklahoma.

Here's where Sandell ranks among the other Lou Groza Award finalists at the University of Oklahoma.

Tate Sandell, 2025

Winner of the Lou Groza Award over Matsuzawa and Georgia Tech's Aidan Birr.

Made all 32 of his point after attempts

23 straight made field goals (OU school record for a single season and all-time, second in SEC single-season history)

One of just two kickers nationally since at least 1995 to make at least seven field goals of 50-plus yards without a miss

10-of-10 on field goals from 45 yards and out

Nation-leading and OU single-season record 15 field goals of 40-plus yards (the previous record was nine)

Only three other Sooners have been finalists for the Lou Groza Award — Trey DiCarlo in 2003, Garrett Hartley in 2006 and Gabe Brkic in 2021. Michael Hunnicutt finished as a semifinalist in 2012.

Gabe Brkic, 2018-2021

Finished as a finalist for the Lou Groza Award in 2021, losing to Michigan's Jake Moody. Finished as a semi-finalist in his first three seasons.

Made 17-of-23 field goals and all 48 of his PAT attempts

8-of-12 field goal attempts from 40 yards or longer

5-of-7 on tries from at least 50 yards

Led the nation with his five field goals of 50 yards or longer, two of which were good from 56 yards

Garrett Hartley, 2004-2007

Finished as a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2006, losing to Arthur Carmody of Louisville.

Made 19-of-20 field goal attempts — his only miss came in the infamous 2006 Oregon game at the end of regulation

Hit 49-of-50 extra point attempts

Season-long of 46 yards

Trey DiCarlo, 2002-2004

Finished as a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2003, losing to Jonathan Nichols from Mississippi.

Hit 19-of-20 regular-season field goals

Led all kickers in scoring (120 points)

Made 14 straight field goals following only regular season miss against Alabama

Numbers courtesy of SoonerSports.