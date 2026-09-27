Is Turning to Backup QB Whitt Newbauer a Viable Option for Oklahoma?

Saturday couldn’t have gone much worse for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer.

The fifth-year senior turned third-and-goal into a Georgia touchdown with a blooper-reel fumble, then turned the ball over twice more in the second quarter in Athens to help the Bulldogs wipe the Sooners out 41-13.

After the game, OU head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle both acknowledged that conversations were had about replacing Mateer.

Ultimately, the decision was made to allow Mateer to finish the game instead of moving to backup Whitt Newbauer or freshman Bowe Bentley.

When asked, Arbuckle backed his group of quarterbacks.

“I love and trust everybody in that room,” Arbuckle said.

But if Saturday wasn’t the time to turn to Newbauer, will that point ever come in 2026?

Perhaps the bye week is the time to make such a decision.

Oklahoma has two weeks to get ready for No. 1 Texas.

Mateer isn’t the only problem with the offense, but the Sooners aren’t going to magically find a running game overnight.

Through four weeks, OU ranks 129th in the country, averaging 99.0 yards per game.

Whoever plays quarterback, the hope of the entire offense essentially relies on their throwing shoulder.

In two years with the Sooners, Newbauer has only attempted five passes.

Before transferring to Norman, Newbauer played in nine games and made seven starts at Mercer.

He connected on 101 of 179 passes for 1,398 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions. Newbauer also added two rushing touchdowns and 19 rushing yards on 41 carries.

To turn to the junior would be a massive move for Arbuckle, who has come under fire for how his offense has performed throughout the first month of the season.

As bad as Mateer’s turnovers against New Mexico and Georgia were, the few bright spots for the offense came as a result of positive plays made by the starter through the air.

If there was to be a move at quarterback, Newbauer seems to be the option after Bentley struggled as a freshman in the 2026 Spring Game.

The Sooners will use the bye week to evaluate things, but if the decision is made to continue with Mateer, the offense will back the team captain.

“I’m very confident. Absolutely love John,” center Jake Maikkula said. “Think he’s a great leader, a great player.”

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