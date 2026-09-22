Ben Arbuckle Believes Oklahoma Must 'Continue Pushing the Ball Downfield'

NORMAN — The offense was putrid on Saturday night in a victory. That performance followed an uninspiring effort in a 10-17 loss in Ann Arbor the week earlier.

With the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs on the horizon, Oklahoma has no choice but to improve. But how on earth can they?

Brent Venables' answer was simple last weekend when asked what the offense could hang its hat on: “No.”

Ben Arbuckle is clinging on to hope. He has some evidence to back this up, despite how woefully inconsistent the offense has been after three games, they have shown an abillity to score from distance.

"(We need to) continue pushing the ball down the field," Arbuckle said on Tuesday. "I feel like we’ve called a lot of things to throw the ball down the field. I don’t know our exact number, but at least four or five touchdowns over 30 yards, 40 yards, pushing the ball vertical down the field."

Against UTEP, OU scored on touchdown passes from John Mateer of 40, 34 and 48 yards. Its lone touchdown against Michigan came on a 22-yard grab by Mackenzie Alleyne, while the 14-6 win over New Mexico featured touchdown catches of 29 and 53 yards.

The lack of consistency to build up those explosive plays instead of relying on random acts of greatness is what is troubling. The Sooners have yet to establish a run game after an offseason of working to have one. Mateer has seen his confidence shaken.

But it's true that OU is capable of scoring from deep. Arbuckle believes that working on that will lead to better execution, and lead to a trickle-down effect.

"It hasn’t been a throw-short, run-long situation. But we have to continue doing that. Putting our protection in a good spot to hold up, those guys running fast downfield and John delivering the ball downfield," Arbuckle said.

The Sooners stand to potentially gain Michael Fasusi back in the lineup at left tackle. If that happens, not only does Oklahoma get their star lineman back, but Ryan Fodje can return to his preferred position at right guard, which could also lead to better blocking and protection to set up that trickle-down effect.

"We have to continue doing (attacking downfield), and so that’s what needs to be done," Arbuckle said.

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