Isaiah Sategna's Career Year is Helping Fuel Oklahoma's Passing Attack
Isaiah Sategna emptied Williams-Brice Stadium.
His 20-yard touchdown grab at the end of the third quarter put the Sooners up 24-7 over South Carolina on Saturday, and it sent Gamecocks fans to the exits in droves.
Oklahoma went on to win the game 26-7 to move to 6-1 on the year and 2-1 in SEC play. It set up a top 15 battle with Ole Miss this weekend, but it also continued the excellent start ot Sategna’s OU career.
He’s played seven games for the Crimson and Cream, and he’s already set a career-high for receiving yards in a season (493), touchdowns in a season (four) and he’s tied his 37-catch showing at Arkansas last year.
“Isaiah is a stud,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said on Saturday. “Someone who's really reliable, someone who a lot of people trust.”
Entering Week 9, Sategna ranks sixth in the SEC in catches, seventh in receiving yards and he’s tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns.
He’s tied for 34th in the country in catches, tied for 46th in receiving touchdowns and Sategna is 50th in yards. He’s also 21st in the FBS in average yards per punt return (11.2).
“You just give him the ball, and he’s going to make it happen,” OU quarterback John Mateer said. “There’s a couple third downs where we gave it to him short of the sticks, and he got the first down. He’s obviously super quarterback-friendly. He makes my life easier. He makes Coach Arbuckle’s life easier.”
Sategna is thriving as Mateer’s favored target.
He was thrown the ball 12 times agianst South Carolina, making seven grabs for 73 yards.
It was his sixth-best receiving game of his career, and five of his eight best career performances by receiving yards have come at Oklahoma.
Sategna looked especially crisp on Saturday. He helped set the tone for the offense early to ensure the Sooners got back on track after encountering their first road block of the season at the State Fair of Texas.
"Coach V preached it all week: Don't let Texas beat us two weeks in a row,” Sategna said. “Whatever happened last week, can't bring that into this week. Gotta learn from it, push past it. We play a good opponent every single week. You know how the rest of our schedule is, so gotta bounce back."
Sategna totaled 52 yards after the catch against South Carolina, per Pro Football Focus, and he also forced a missed tackle to help the offense get the chains moving.
Arbuckle schemed Sategna into space mutiple times, but Sategna still did a nice job of feeling when to turn back up field to avoid a Gamecock defensive back.
“(He) has a high football IQ,” Arbuckle said. “I mean, as soon as we put something in, show him the look, bam, he's got it. And that makes you feel good as a coach, that makes you feel good as a play caller. Speaking for John, that makes you feel good as a quarterback. And so Isaiah's a stud.”
Sategna will need another productive outing this week as the Sooners host No. 8 Ole Miss, but he’s a veteran when it comes to handling the week-to-week grind of SEC play.
“I mean, shoot, this is part of the SEC,” he said. “We play a good opponent every week. That’s just part of the game.”
The only real negative for Sategna was a third down drop, but the locker room didn’t bury the redshirt junior too bad for the miscue.
“Great work ethic, really diligent, and understands the game of football and makes the plays whenever they come his way, except for that drop on third down,” Arbuckle said with a smile. “What are you doing? C'mon Isaiah.”