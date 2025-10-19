Sunday Offering: 4-star Quarterback Schedules Visit to Oklahoma
Breathe, Sooner fans: You’re back in the win column.
Oklahoma rebounded from its Red River Rivalry loss to Texas with a 26-7 win at South Carolina on Saturday. The win clinched bowl eligibility for the Sooners (6-1), and they rose to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday.
While this year’s team delivered a much-needed win against the Gamecocks, things were fairly slow on the recruiting trail. Still, there is plenty to note from the past week about the Sooners’ pursuit of future talent.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
California QB prospect to visit Oklahoma for Mizzou game
Dane Weber, a quarterback from the Class of 2027, announced that he will visit Oklahoma on Nov. 22, when the Sooners host Missouri.
Weber, from Temecula, CA, is graded as a 4-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is ranked as the No. 21 quarterback and No. 287 overall player in the 2027 class by the network.
As a sophomore in 2024, Weber threw for 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 834 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Sooners haven’t yet offered Weber. Schools that have offered the 2027 quarterback prospect include Kansas, Arizona State, Arizona, Cincinnati and Utah.
In-state edge rusher chooses SEC foe over OU
After decommitting from Oklahoma State last week, 2026 defensive end Tajh Overton — from Owasso, OK — decided not to keep his pledge in-state.
Overton committed to Missouri on Friday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Overton took an official visit to Oklahoma on June 20 before committing to Oklahoma State a week later. The Class of 2026 defensive end backed out of his pledge with the Cowboys last Sunday and settled on Missouri a few days later.
Overton is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked as the No. 1 recruit from Oklahoma in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
2026 DB commit explodes in recent game
Oklahoma’s most recent commit, safety Jacob Curry, put up eye-popping numbers last week.
Curry logged 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup in Nease High School’s 10-0 win over Bartram Trail.
The Sooners’ defensive pledge posted a highlight reel from the game on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
In 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class, Curry is ranked as the No. 412 overall prospect and No. 32 safety. He committed to Oklahoma on Oct. 10 after attending the Sooners’ game against Auburn a couple weeks earlier.
Other major programs that pursued Curry include Ohio State, Florida State, Baylor and Louisville.