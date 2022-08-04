'It's Definitely My Time:' Why Oklahoma's  Jalen Redmond is Poised for a Breakout Season

Brent Venables and Todd Bates have been working together to put defensive linemen in the NFL for years now, and succeeding at a high rate with the talent at Clemson. They'll have a good chance to do so early on in Norman if all goes according to plan.

Out of all the breakout candidates on the Oklahoma defense this season, none is as glaring and obvious as Jalen Redmond when the team starts practice on Friday. While he’s experienced injuries and setbacks on and off the field, both Redmond and the coaching staff feel like it’s his time to shine.

Redmond is one of the few familiar faces on a defensive line that lost serious NFL talent. Both Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas graduated to the NFL, and Nik Bonitto, now on the Broncos, will be missed off the edge. While his route to the next level might require a bit more patience, Redmond has seen first hand what it takes.

“Isaiah (Thomas) was my roommate for, you know, three or four years,” Redmond said Tuesday at OU Media Day. “Seeing him, I’m super proud of what he’s done. I’ve watched him work, and he didn’t get that much playing time (at OU), but when he did he took advantage of it and ran with it.”

“And Perrion, Nik, all of those guys. Seeing all of them get drafted. I played on the field with all of them, so I love it for them and I can’t wait for my turn.”

For Redmond, all that’s left to do is make the jump. He’s shown flashes of elite potential when on the field, but has been hampered by injuries throughout his time in Norman.

Being one of the highest-rated local recruits to choose the Sooners, the expectations were sky high. When he’s been on the field, it’s clear that raving reviews are warranted, but he’s looking to finally find consistency this season.

Redmond has played 24 games over the course of his four years at Oklahoma, redshirting during the 2020 season. After a strong Alamo Bowl performance and a healthy spring, this could be the season Redmond has been waiting for.

Part of the inconsistencies can be attributed to the position switching across the field. Redmond has been asked to fill nearly every spot across the Sooners' defensive line and has moved around quite a bit. After beginning his career rushing off the edge, he’s settled in at defensive tackle and is finally comfortable.

Bringing in a defensive minded coach like Venables, and defensive line guru in Bates are two of the best things that could’ve happened for a player like Redmond. He seems to have already learned plenty in his time under Bates and is gaining a better understanding of each position he’s played.

“There’s a lot I didn’t know,” Redmond said with a laugh. “Being here for a while, it’s crazy that you’re still learning. You think you know stuff, but there’s a lot of things I did not know and I’m still picking up on.”

As Redmond gears up for the start of his fifth season with the Sooners, there seems to be a different mindset. He’s added weight and muscle, climbing up to nearly 300 pounds, and feels faster than ever before. Now, being one of the only veterans on the defensive line, Redmond is starting to feel the urgency of taking the next step on the field and leading Oklahoma’s defense. With his potential, and added direction from the new staff, the sky is the limit for him.

“I know it is (my time),” Redmond said with a laugh. “I’ve been through a lot, you know, I feel like it is definitely my time.”

Redmond said this summer was the first time he’s felt like himself since 2019, his sophomore year in Norman. He’s now seen the culture and mindset of the team shift, and has had to buy in as a leader early. Even though a coaching change this late in his career is tough to endure, it’s one that can help him get to the next level.

His ascension would be massive for Venables and Bates, who have implemented a new season and started their rebuild of the defense. If Redmond can build on his strong offseason and stay healthy on the field, it may not be long until he joins his former teammates in the NFL.