Jeffery Johnson Brings Unique Perspective After Playing Against Oklahoma

NORMAN — Jeffery Johnson enters 2022 in one of the most unique positions on the Oklahoma roster. Unlike his teammates, he’s actually played against the Sooners.

The Tulane transfer got his first taste of Owen Field in last year’s season opener. The Green Wave gave the Sooners all they could handle, as OU hung on for a 40-35 win.

Johnson can directly relate to Brent Venables' comments about opponent’s do-or-die mentality against Oklahoma. He prepared to play against the Sooners like he had nothing to lose, and knows exactly how other teams will feel heading into a matchup like that.

“We were going into it like game seven," Johnson said. "Even though they were the Oklahoma Sooners, we were playing up to their level of competition even though we were who we were.”

Johnson enters a defensive line group that is deep in number after losing a few top members to the NFL. He will add plenty of experience to the group, recording 44 starts in 49 career games at Tulane. He’s had a chance to learn directly from Todd Bates, who’s widely regarded as a defensive line guru, and seen his game grow tremendously in just one offseason.

Alongside veterans like Jalen Redmond and young talent in Ethan Downs, Johnson could be just what the unit needs to tie it all together.

“With Coach Bates and Coach Venables, coming in through the spring and throughout the fall we’ve progressed slowly but surely," Johnson said. "I feel like we’re gonna be where we want to be when the season comes.”

The general feel in the defensive line room is strength in numbers rather than highlighting stars. That mentality has spilled over to the practice field, as guys are consistently pushing each other no matter the age. Playing against an offense like Jeff Lebby’s every day, you have to be in excellent shape too.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Johnson said. “How you play will turn over into the game, so it’s coming out here every day and making each other better. Pushing each other, knowing that the level of expectation is higher especially when we come out so practice, cause we practice how we’re going to play.”

Oklahoma has been able to help a number of defensive linemen get to the league in past years. Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto are three names in 2022 alone. Johnson and the veterans will have opportunities to get to the next level after this season.

