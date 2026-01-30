Jim Nagy: Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke's Appeal Denied by NCAA

NORMAN — Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke, one of the Sooners' best defenders, is down to a last-gasp opportunity for another season of eligibility.

OU general manager Jim Nagy posted on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday night that Heinecke's appeal to the NCAA had been denied.

UPDATE @OU_Football fans: NCAA has denied Owen Heinecke's petition for another year at OU. When other players are being granted 7th and 8th years of football, CFB governing body has ruled Owen won't get a 4th year. Evidently, this walk-on's three games of lacrosse at Ohio State… pic.twitter.com/ZAhAQbsJHQ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_Sooners) January 30, 2026

Nagy said that OU would make a final appeal of that decision, but if that was denied, Heinecke would be off to the NFL.

Heinecke spent 2021-22 as a freshman lacrosse player at Ohio State, appearing in three games for the Buckeyes in the spring of 2022 before transferring to Oklahoma.

He didn't play in 2022, before becoming a special teams staple each of the next two seasons.

This season, though, Heinecke took a significant step forward.

He moved into the rotation at linebacker and by the end of the season had taken over for Kobie McKinzie as the starting middle linebacker.

Heinecke made his first career start Nov. 1 at Tennessee and it didn't take him long to make an even bigger impression.

It was Heinecke's hit that sprung the ball free and helped lead to R Mason Thomas's 73-yard fumble return for a touchdown that helped turn the tide the Sooners' way in the game.

He finished second on the team with 74 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also added four pass breakups, three sacks, two quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.

Heinecke was a second-team Associated Press All-SEC linebacker.

If Heinecke's appeal is denied, the Sooners' linebacker depth would take a hit, but they wouldn't be in terrible shape.

One of the Oklahoma's biggest gets in the transfer portal was Michigan transfer linebacker Cole Sullivan.

After being primarily a special teams contributor in 2024, Sullivan became a key piece of the Wolverines' defense last season after coming on strong in the offseason.

He finished the season with 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions and a forced fumble.

In the third quarter of the Sooners' 24-13 win over Michigan on Sept. 6, Sullivan dove on Isaiah Sategna's muffed punt for a fumble recovery.

That game also wound up being a breakout game for Heinecke

If Sullivan winds up being the starter, redshirt sophomore James Nesta figures to be among those next up behind him.