How Deep is Oklahoma's Linebacker Corps Heading Into 2026?

NORMAN — No multi-player position group was as stable as the linebacker corps for Oklahoma in 2025.

Kip Lewis started every game at the strongside spot, Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels every game at cheetah and Kobie McKinzie started the first eight games at middle linebacker before Owen Heinecke took over as the starter for the final five games.

The group was a steady force for a Sooners’ defense that carried Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff.

With Daniels’ eligibility up, McKinzie transferring to Northwestern, the group will look markedly different in 2026.

In the latest post-portal depth-chart projection, we take a look at the Sooners’ linebackers.

The group might not look too different, though.

Heinecke, one of the breakout stars of last season, is still awaiting word from the NCAA on his eligibility appeal.

Heinecke’s case is centered around his time as an Ohio State lacrosse player. He began his collegiate career with the Buckeyes and appeared in three games during the spring of 2022, according to his OU bio, before transferring to Oklahoma following that school year.

While Henecke’s return would be a bonus, the Sooners didn’t sit back in the transfer portal counting on it.

Perhaps the Sooners’ biggest win of the portal cycle was securing Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan.

Read More Oklahoma Post-Portal Depth Chart Projections

Though Sullivan’s rise wasn’t as surprising as Heinecke’s in 2025, there were plenty of similarities.

As a freshman in 2024, Sullivan was primarily a special teams contributor, making just one defensive appearance in the 12 games he played.

But the Pittsburgh native turned heads in the offseason, consistently coming up as one of the biggest risers during preseason camp and earning a consistent role in the Wolverines’ offense while still being a special teams standout.

In the third quarter of Oklahoma’s 24-13 win over Michigan on Sept. 6, Sullivan raced down on a punt and dove to beat the Sooners’ Elijah Thomas to Isaiah Sategna’s muffed punt.

Sullivan also had a second-quarter sack of John Mateer.

He finished the season with 44 tackles, five for loss, a forced fumble, four pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions.

Sullivan figures to slide into the starting spot at middle linebacker should Heinecke’s appeal not be granted.

If Heinecke returns, he would likely be the starter there though Sullivan would see significant action.

Also among the biggest wins of the offseason came with the retention of Lewis.

Lewis led the team in tackles with 76 with Heinecke right behind at 74. Daniels and Sammy Omosigho were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Lewis took part in Senior Day activities at the home regular-season finale, signalling he may enter the NFL Draft, but eventually chose to remain for his senior season.

After appearing in just two games in his first two seasons, Taylor Heim appeared in 12 games in 2025, with 12 tackles, a quarterback hurry and a shared sack.

Powers developed a reputation as a hard hitter, most notably for his bonecrushing hit against South Carolina wide receiver Jayden Sellers that initially drew a targeting call that was overturned upon replay review.

Powers had 31 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

While the front-line appears solid either way, the Sooners’ depth took a hit in the portal.

In addition to McKinzie, Omosigho transferred to UCLA, opting to find a place where he could compete for a starting spot after appearing in 36 games but starting just three during his time in Norman.

After appearing in just two games in his first two seasons, Taylor Heim appeared in 12 games in 2025, with 12 tackles, a quarterback hurry and a shared sack.

While Heim wasn’t in the regular rotation last season, he could be ready to make a significant leap, likely backing up Lewis on the weakside.

If Heinecke isn’t back, James Nesta would be next up as the second-teamer in the middle.

Nesta was primarily a special-teams contributor last season as a redshirt freshman last season, but fits the mold of recent Oklahoma middle linebackers.

The cheetah spot behind Powers is a bit more muddled, as it largely depends on situational need, but several depth pieces in the secondary could be in the mix.

The guess here is that Jeremiah Newcombe makes the leap to become the backup.

Sooners’ coaches spoke highly of Newcombe’s progress before last season, but he wound up appearing in just two games.

Projected Linebackers Depth Chart

Starters: Kip Lewis, RSr. (WLB); Cole Sullivan, Jr. (MLB)*; Reggie Powers III, Jr. (Cheetah)

Backups: Taylor Heim, RJr. (WLB); James Nesta, RSo. (MLB)*; Jeremiah Newcombe, RSo. (Cheetah)

*Could shift if NCAA rules Owen Heinecke eligible in 2026