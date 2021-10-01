Kansas State Wildcats: By the Numbers

The Oklahoma Sooners will have to limit their turnovers and account for Deuce Vaughn if they hope to break their losing streak in Manhattan.

Chris Klieman has had Oklahoma’s number in his first two seasons at Kansas State.

The Wildcats have stunned OU two years running, and smell blood in the water as a struggling Oklahoma offense visits Manhattan on Saturday looking to break their losing streak.

But Kansas State enters the contest with a few issues of their own.

The health status of quarterback Skylar Thompson and backup quarterback Will Howard is unknown, meaning Kansas State will have to rely on playmaker Deuce Vaughn once again to pull their third straight upset over the Sooners.

18

Skylar Thompson has been the hero for the Wildcats, leading Kansas State to two straight victories over Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State isn’t an offense known for their big play ability. Yet over their last two meetings with the Sooners, the Wildcats have totaled a number of backbreaking plays against Alex Grinch’s Sooner defense.

The Wildcats have popped 18 plays of 15 yards or longer in their previous two victories over Oklahoma, including a pair plays which each went for more than 70 yards.

Oklahoma’s defense has been excellent at responding to bad plays this season and not letting things snowball, but they’ll have to prove they can do it in Manhattan if they wish to avenge their losses.

Already this season, the Wildcats have logged five plays of 50 yards or more, and they’ll need to continue to bust off big chunk plays on Saturday to beat the Sooners.

6

Jahron McPherson sealed the game last year with an interception of Spencer Rattler on OU's final drive Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Not only have the Wildcats done an excellent job taking advantage of defensive busts over the past two year, but they’ve dominated the turnover battle as well.

In the past two matchups with OU alone, Kansas State has won the turnover battle 6-0.

While quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn’t been perfect this year, the Sooners have won the turnover battle by five giveaways in 2021 thanks to the Sooner defense.

This year, the Wildcats enter the matchup down one turnover for the year, a trend they’ll have to turn around yet again to emerge victorious.

122.57

Deuce Vaughn has rushed for 393 yards and five touchdowns already this season for Kansas State Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports

During his weekly press conference, Grinch compared Kansas State’s Vaughn to when he had to prepare for Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey during his Washington State days.

The comparison has been apt so far this season, as Vaughn has averaged 122.57 all-purpose yards per game for his career.

Last year alone against the Sooners, Vaughn totaled 164 combined rushing and receiving yards, including a 28-yard carry and a 77-yard catch.

If the Wildcats are without the services of their starting quarterback on Saturday, Vaughn will be the key cog in any upset bid. Stopping him will take the effort of the entire Oklahoma defense, as he’s a big-play threat on any down or distance.

