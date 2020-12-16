Prospect Profile: DL Kelvin Gilliam

Kelvin Gilliam

Hometown: Highland Springs, Va.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 272

Position: DL

School: Highland Springs

SI All-American Ranking: SI1000 nominee

Player Comparison: Denico Autry

Notes: High school teammate, Damond Harmon, is also signing with Oklahoma

Thune's Take: Gilliam’s versatility gives him an inside track to early playing time, as he can line up at any position along the defensive line. He’s a physical freak who’s only going to get stronger, and he’s remarkably dextrous for a player of his size. His skill set is somewhat reminiscent of Isaiah Thomas. Gilliam could eventually morph into an All-Big 12 talent under Calvin Thibodeaux’s tutelage, but first and foremost, Gilliam has stated that his goal is to become a freshman All-American. He's a good friend of Caleb Williams, as the two DMV-area studs built a strong bond throughout the recruiting process.

