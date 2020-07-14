SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Latrell McCutchin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Latrell McCutchin
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 176 pounds
Position: Cornerback/Safety
School: Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson
Schools of Interest: Ohio State, USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Virginia Tech.
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long arms with solid upper-body definition. Above-average size in shoulders with narrow torso and tight waist. Slender and athletic lower-half with solid definition in calves. 

Athleticism: Posted a nearly 37-inch vertical leap last spring. Displays good change-of-direction ability through hip flexion and man turns. Can plant-and-drive to catch point from shuffle and stationary positions. Solid play speed to carry man through third level with good recovery quickness in route phase. Uses both a wrap technique and knife technique as a tackler. 

Instincts: Patient in press-man coverage concepts with good motor technique/press-bail technique to relate to 1. Likes to use a slow-play technique in off-coverage while processing. Also capable of immediately playing effectively in trail technique in route phase with ability to use length to disrupt catch points. Flashes good vision with ability to drive and undercut routes, inserting himself in passing lanes. 

Polish: Currently lines up both in the boundary and to the field. Also lined up as MOF-safety. Plays mostly in cover-1 and cover-0 concepts. Must play with better eyes versus run and show improvement in strength to get off blocks. Rarely uses an off-hand jam in press, though needs to continue getting head around to play ball at catch point downfield and improve consistency of proper leap timing. 

Bottom Line: McCutchin suffered a knee injury that cost him his junior campaign. However, he has strong tape from his sophomore season. He plays with length, athleticism and patience in man coverage. While he needs to refine some areas of his game and prove his knee is good to go, the Texan has a bright future. While McCutchin could see himself become a safety in college, he initially fits best as a boundary corner in a defense with cover-1, 3, 4 and 2-man concepts.

