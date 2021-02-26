Kendal Daniels leaves A&M, may land at OU

The top prospect in the state of Oklahoma had the Sooners in his final four before choosing the Aggies, but he has been let out of his signed letter of intent

It seems Oklahoma will get a second chance at Kendal Daniels — if the Sooners want it, that is.

A source confirmed to SI Sooners on Friday that Daniels, a defensive back from Beggs and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma in the 2021 class, has been released from his letter of intent to play at Texas A&M.

The news was first reported by SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.

Daniels, a high school safety, had OU in his final four before committing to A&M, but told The Oklahoman in July that OU pulled its offer in pursuit of other DBs instead.

Insiders believed at the time that the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Daniels might have been more suited to play linebacker in Alex Grinch's system at Oklahoma. He signed with the Aggies in December, but the source said when Aggies defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide took a job at Miami last week coaching outside linebackers, Daniels decided to ask out of his letter of intent.

That wish was granted Friday, the source said. Daniels was rated No. 1 in the state this year according to both Rivals and 247 Sports.

Daniels also was recruited to A&M by defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who also coaches Aggie safeties.

Daniels’ final four last May also included Clemson and LSU. The source said he believed Daniels is also now considering Oklahoma State.

The Sooners signed three defensive backs in the 2021 class: Damond Harmon, Jordan Mukes and Latrell McCutchin, and Billy Bowman could play either defense, offense or both. OU also signed two linebackers: Danny Stutsman and Clayton Smith, and defensive end Ethan Downs could also play the rush linebacker spot.

Adding Daniels would be no problem for the Sooners’ 2021 scholarship counts. OU signed only 16 newcomers plus five from the transfer portal, well under the initial limit of 25, and the NCAA’s expansion of total scholarship limits this year from 85 to 110 means there’s plenty of room to add Daniels or other late arrivals.